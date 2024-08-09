Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Turbo LEAKED: Mammootty's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other Torrent sites

    Turbo Movie Leaked Online: Mammootty's action-comedy, directed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is now on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

    Turbo LEAKED: Mammootty's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other Torrent sites RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Turbo Now Available on OTT: Vysakh directed and Midhun Manuel Thomas wrote the action-comedy film Turbo, produced by Mammootty Kampany. Turbo, which stars Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil in prominent roles, has a music by Christo Xavier, cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, and editing by Shameer Muhammad. The film premiered in cinemas on May 23, 2024, and will be accessible for internet streaming starting August 9.
     
    Aruvipurathu Jose, often known as "Turbo" Jose, is a jeep driver from Idukki who is noted for his many brawls. After a tumultuous occurrence, he relocates to Chennai, where he meets Vetrivel Shanmuga Sundaram, a violent crime leader embroiled in a massive financial fraud. 

    Vysakh's comedy-action drama, Turbo, is now available for digital streaming on SonyLIV. The film, which is now streaming on SonyLIV, encourages viewers to experience its captivating story in a unique way.

    Turbo Leaked Online Unfortunately, within hours of its distribution on the OTT platform, the film "Turbo" was pirated. As good reviews of Vysakh's film circulated, it became a victim of unlawful copying and material sharing via shady websites. The URLs to "Turbo"'s leaked content were widely distributed on the internet. 

     Join The Fight Against Piracy
    Piracy harmed the entertainment sector. When films and TV shows are pirated online, it undermines the hard work of many people. By watching films through legal avenues such as theatres, streaming platforms, or purchasing digital copies, you help the industry and allow filmmakers to continue producing. Let us work together to combat piracy and guarantee that the sector flourishes. 

    DISCLAIMER: Asianet Newsable doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Copyright Act, 1957. We respectfully urge that you do not engage in such practices or facilitate piracy in any way.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is kid with Mammootty? A rare glimpse into Malayalam cinema's past dmn

    Who is kid with Mammootty? A rare glimpse into Malayalam cinema's past

    Mia Khalifa's morphed photo displays on Kanchipuram temple's celebration hoarding; here's what happened NEXT RKK

    Mia Khalifa's morphed photo displays on Kanchipuram temple's celebration hoarding; here's what happened NEXT

    Its a big one....', Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on his upcoming action slick 'Yudhra' ATG

    'It's a big one....', Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on his upcoming action slick 'Yudhra'

    Committee Kurrollu REVIEW: Niharika Konidela's funfilled film is OUT; read what netizens have to say RBA

    Committee Kurrollu REVIEW: Niharika Konidela's funfilled film is OUT; read what netizens have to say

    Laapataa Ladies to be screened in Supreme Court on August 09, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to attend RKK

    Laapataa Ladies to be screened in Supreme Court on August 09, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to attend

    Recent Stories

    Hockey 'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts scr

    'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts

    Why do we make a wish at 11:11? RKK

    Why do we make a wish at 11:11?

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of misusing power to secure 14 sites in MUDA scam: Private complaint filed vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of misusing power to secure 14 sites in MUDA scam: Private complaint filed

    Motorola Edge 50 to Oppo F27 Pro+: 6 best water-resistant smartphones of 2024 gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 to Oppo F27 Pro+: 6 best water-resistant smartphones

    Who is kid with Mammootty? A rare glimpse into Malayalam cinema's past dmn

    Who is kid with Mammootty? A rare glimpse into Malayalam cinema's past

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon