Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is kid with Mammootty? A rare glimpse into Malayalam cinema's past

    An interesting picture surfaced on social media, and it features Mammootty, Fazil, Siddique-Lal, and others. However, what makes the photo more intriguing is the presence of a child standing close to Mammootty.

    Who is kid with Mammootty? A rare glimpse into Malayalam cinema's past dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Old photographs of film stars often garner attention on social media. Currently, one such image is catching the eye of movie lovers. This is a group photo from over thirty years ago, seemingly taken on a movie set. The picture includes Mammootty, Fazil, Siddique-Lal, and others. However, what makes the photo more intriguing is the presence of a child standing close to Mammootty. That child is none other than a young Fahadh Faasil.

    Also Read: AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides

    Director Alleppey Ashraf shared this photo on social media. In response to a question in the comments, he confirmed that the image is from the set of the movie "Pappayude Swantham Appoos," directed by Fazil. Released in 1992, "Pappayude Swantham Appoos" was written and directed by Fazil, with Mammootty in the lead role.

    On Fahadh's birthday yesterday (Aug 8), the makers of the highly anticipated film Vettaiyan shared a special photo. The picture features Fahadh alongside Indian cinema icons Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Vettaiyan.

    Who is kid with Mammootty? A rare glimpse into Malayalam cinema's past dmn

    Apart from that, his new film in Malayalam was also announced on August 8. The movie will be produced under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments by Joby George Thadathil and directed by Renji Panicker. However, the title and other details of the film have not been revealed yet. This marks Renji Panicker’s return to directing after a 16-year hiatus. Fahadh has several films lined up for release in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. 

    Here are some of his most anticipated projects-

    1. Pushpa 2: The Rule - The most anticipated film of the year, where Fahadh will reprise his role as the ruthless villain Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release on August 15 in multiple languages. The first installment of the movie was a huge success and towards the end of the movie, the makers teased what is to expect from Fahadh in the sequel.

    2. Vettaiyan - In another big project in Tamil, Fahadh will star alongside Rajinikanth in this film, playing a comic role unlike his previous antagonist characters. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati, and is slated to release on October 10. The movie will also feature Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Sharwanand in important roles.

    3. Maareesan - Fahadh will team up with Vadivelu again after their successful collaboration in Maamannan. More details of this comedy film, directed by Sudheesh Shankar, has been kept under wraps.

    4. Don't Trouble The Trouble - One of two films produced by Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, starring Fahadh Faasil. The movie will be presented by SS Rajamouli and Karthikeya. Details about this project are yet to be revealed.

    5. Oxygen - Inspired by true stories, this film explores friendship and transformation. Directed by Siddhartha Nadella, Oxygen is set to release later this year, as announced in its first poster. This is the second movie production announced by SS Karthikeya.

    His most recent theatrical release, "Aavesham," was a major box office success and also captured the attention of movie lovers from other states.

    Also Read:  Kerala: YouTuber 'Chekuthan' arrested for defamatory remarks against Mohanlal

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mia Khalifa's morphed photo displays on Kanchipuram temple's celebration hoarding; here's what happened NEXT RKK

    Mia Khalifa's morphed photo displays on Kanchipuram temple's celebration hoarding; here's what happened NEXT

    Its a big one....', Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on his upcoming action slick 'Yudhra' ATG

    'It's a big one....', Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on his upcoming action slick 'Yudhra'

    Committee Kurrollu REVIEW: Niharika Konidela's funfilled film is OUT; read what netizens have to say RBA

    Committee Kurrollu REVIEW: Niharika Konidela's funfilled film is OUT; read what netizens have to say

    Laapataa Ladies to be screened in Supreme Court on August 09, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to attend RKK

    Laapataa Ladies to be screened in Supreme Court on August 09, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to attend

    AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides dmn

    AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa's morphed photo displays on Kanchipuram temple's celebration hoarding; here's what happened NEXT RKK

    Mia Khalifa's morphed photo displays on Kanchipuram temple's celebration hoarding; here's what happened NEXT

    Its a big one....', Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on his upcoming action slick 'Yudhra' ATG

    'It's a big one....', Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on his upcoming action slick 'Yudhra'

    Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 most expensive areas of Bangalore to live RBA EAI

    Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 most expensive areas of Bangalore to live

    No relief for Kodagu landslide victims: 5 years later, compensation still pending vkp

    No relief for Kodagu landslide victims: 5 years later, compensation still pending

    Samsung to Apple: Top 5 best tablet picks for students during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 gcw

    Samsung to Apple: Top 5 best tablet picks for students during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon