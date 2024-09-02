Entertainment
Sudhanshu Pandey's abrupt departure from Anupamaa startled everyone. Unconfirmed media sources say the actor departed the successful program after his dispute with Rupali Ganguly.
All fans were shocked when the actor announced his choice on Instagram live. Sudhanshu Pandey thanked his supporters for their support. He apologies for his hasty choice.
Rumour has it that Sudhanshu quit Anupamaa for a huge price to join Bigg Boss 18. In an Indianexpress.com interview, Sudhanshu refuted this.
It’s fake news about me joining Bigg Boss 18. In any case, that show is not meant for an actor like me.
"God willing, I will surely host it one day, but I won’t be there as a participant.”