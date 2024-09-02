Aishwarya Rai once talked about her 'secret marriage' with Salman Khan; here's what she said

In the past, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once questioned about her "secret marriage" with Salman Khan. Read to find out how the actress replied.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were dubbed Bollywood's "IT" pair in the late 1990s. Their on-screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam cemented their status as one of the industry's most talked-about combinations.

The two also acted together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Their special presence fanned suspicions about their real-life romance. However, their relationship took a turn, resulting in a highly publicised split that became the talk of the town.

During the excitement around their breakup, claims began to surface in the entertainment news industry that the two had secretly married and even travelled on a honeymoon to New York. In response to these rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stated that the entire industry would have been informed if such a huge event had occurred.

As reported by Firstpost, the Josh actress said, "Wouldn’t the entire industry be aware of it if it had happened? The industry is such a small place; besides, I’ve not even had the time to spend with my family after my mom’s accident. I’m not the sort of person to deny something as major as marriage."

The dispute did not stop there. Rumours circulated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was engaged with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi at the same time. Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, previously stated in an interview that Aishwarya never recognised her connection with Salman despite numerous visits and a strong friendship with the family.

Salman said, "She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that. Aishwarya was in constant touch with Salman Khan till recently on the mobile, and that’s what upset Vivek."

In an old chat show with Simi Garewal in 1994, Aishwarya Rai was invited just after she won the Miss World title, when she was just 21 years old.

Despite prior issues, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has moved on and found happiness with actor Abhishek Bachchan. The two married in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors despite never marrying. Vivek Oberoi married Priyanka Alva in 2010 and has two children together.

