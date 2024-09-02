Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai once talked about her 'secret marriage' with Salman Khan; here's what she said

    In the past, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once questioned about her "secret marriage" with Salman Khan. Read to find out how the actress replied.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were dubbed Bollywood's "IT" pair in the late 1990s. Their on-screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam cemented their status as one of the industry's most talked-about combinations.

    article_image2

    The two also acted together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Their special presence fanned suspicions about their real-life romance. However, their relationship took a turn, resulting in a highly publicised split that became the talk of the town. 

    article_image3

    During the excitement around their breakup, claims began to surface in the entertainment news industry that the two had secretly married and even travelled on a honeymoon to New York. In response to these rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stated that the entire industry would have been informed if such a huge event had occurred. 

    article_image4

    As reported by Firstpost, the Josh actress said, "Wouldn’t the entire industry be aware of it if it had happened? The industry is such a small place; besides, I’ve not even had the time to spend with my family after my mom’s accident. I’m not the sort of person to deny something as major as marriage."

    article_image5

    The dispute did not stop there. Rumours circulated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was engaged with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi at the same time. Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, previously stated in an interview that Aishwarya never recognised her connection with Salman despite numerous visits and a strong friendship with the family.  

    article_image6

    Salman said, "She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that. Aishwarya was in constant touch with Salman Khan till recently on the mobile, and that’s what upset Vivek."

    article_image7

    In an old chat show with Simi Garewal in 1994, Aishwarya Rai was invited just after she won the Miss World title, when she was just 21 years old.

    Despite prior issues, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has moved on and found happiness with actor Abhishek Bachchan. The two married in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors despite never marrying. Vivek Oberoi married Priyanka Alva in 2010 and has two children together. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Government summons Netflix India's content chief amid 'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack' web series row RKK

    Government summons Netflix India's content chief amid 'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack' web series row

    WATCH: 'Yudhra' reveals first track 'Saathiya' showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's chemistry NTI

    WATCH: 'Yudhra' reveals first track 'Saathiya' showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s chemistry

    Bengaluru Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park

    Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on ATG

    'Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut starrer's release postponed due to pending CBFC clearance; Read on ATG

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut starrer's release postponed due to pending CBFC clearance; Read on

    Recent Stories

    From stealth to strike: The top 10 most dangerous nuclear submarines gcw

    From stealth to strike: The top 10 most dangerous nuclear submarines

    Almonds How long should it be soaked before consuming? Read HERE ATG

    Almonds: How long should it be soaked before consuming? Read HERE

    Mumbai to Kolkata: A look at India's cities facing risk of submergence due to climate change gcw

    Mumbai to Kolkata: A look at India's cities facing risk of submergence

    MR Ajith Kumar to be removed as ADGP of Kerala Police dmn

    BREAKING: MR Ajith Kumar to be removed as ADGP of Kerala Police

    Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands AJR

    'Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon