Aashika Bhatia has verbal fight with Jad Hadid on smoking; talks about addiction to Pooja Bhatt

While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens are in for a shocking surprise after wildcard entrant Aashika Bhatia has a verbal fight with Jad Hadid on smoking and talks about her smoking addiction to Pooja Bhatt.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. Social media sensation and influencer Aashika Bhatia, who entered the show as a wildcard entrant, has raised the level of entertainment. With a bold and confident aura, she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her impactful and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

Aashika Bhatia is locked into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and entertaining the audience to the fullest with her appearance in the show, and no doubt many of the contestants are targeting her. The influencer gets called out by Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and other housemates for being dumb and ill-mannered. But, despite all of this, she is firm on her stand and has a mindset which is getting loved by audiences and viewers who are totally liking the raw side and unfiltered persona of Aashika.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a few weeks away from its finale, and with each passing day, the competition is intensifying. With every week, the contestants are enthusiastic to save themselves from elimination. They are also enduring to cooperate with each other inside the house.

In the 39th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, there was a heated dispute between Aashika Bhatia and Jad Hadid over smoking. Aashika Bhatia got into a war of words with Jad Hadid, where she admitted that she is addicted to smoking. Later, the current house captain, Pooja Bhatt, had a personal conversation with her and Aashika opened up about her smoking addiction phase.

In the latest episode, Aashika Bhatia kept bothering Jad Hadid, asking him when he would get done with the workout in the garden. It is because she wanted to smoke in the smoking area, which is adjacent to where Jad was doing his daily routine. Irritated by Aashika’s persistent questioning, Jad told Aashika not to annoy him any longer because he needed duration for his training. Aashika then complained to Abhishek Malhan, but the latter suggested she wait for Jad to finish. Aashika added that Jad works out for two hours while she wanted just five minutes to smoke. While Abhishek tried to pacify and calm her, Aashika believed Jad could.

Aashika Bhatia upset about the situation, confided in Pooja Bhatt and broke down in tears. She confessed to Pooja that she has started to believe that Bigg Boss is not the right place for her. She also mentioned that Jad seems to lose his cool easily. Eventually, Jad and Aashika resolved their issue. However, this incident prompted Pooja Bhatt to share her own smoking addiction with Aashika.

