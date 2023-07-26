Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to have dreamy destination wedding; know venue here

The most talked-about pair in Tollywood right now, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, got engaged in June of this year and plan to wed soon.

According to information only available to Pinkvilla, the couple is arranging a lavish vacation wedding in Italy. The wedding's date is still up in the air, and planning is still going on. We're still waiting for the wedding's official announcement. They have been seeing each other for a while.

The next famous couple to tie the knot in Italy will be the Telugu actors Varun and Lavanya, following the marriages of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone. "Even though Varun and Lavanya are being married abroad, they want it to be a low-key event. Only a select group of close business associates and members of Varun and Lavanya's family will go to Italy for the wedding. You will see a fairy tale full of surprises and beautiful moments, according to a source familiar with the situation.It should be mentioned that Varun Tej and Lavanya travelled to Italy for a picture shoot before getting engaged.

Numerous South and Bollywood celebrities have been having destination weddings for a while now. One of the most well-known honeymoon spots is Lake Como in Italy, so it will be interesting to see where Varun and Lavanya will exchange vows there.The Telugu cinema business employs performers like Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. On the 'Mister' set in 2017 they first ran into each other. The pair collaborated once more on "Antariksham 9000 KMPH." Nearly five years have passed since they started dating.

Son of the actor Nagendra Babu, often known as Naga Babu, is Varun Tej Konidela. He is Power Star Pawan Kalyan's and Megastar Chiranjeevi's nephew. Niharika, his younger sister, is an actress and producer. His cousins are Panja Vaissnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, and Ram Charan. Lavanya Tripathi is not a member of a movie family. She was born in 1990 in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. Her mother is a retired teacher, and her father is an active attorney.

