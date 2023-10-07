Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff dance to 'Jumma Chumma'

    Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff dazzled fans with their dance rehearsals at the Entertainer No. 1 event in Qatar, creating excitement on social media. The event featured iconic Bollywood dance numbers and showcased their camaraderie. Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects also garnered attention

    WATCH Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff dance to Jumma Chumma
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Shahid Kapoor has consistently delighted his fans, not only with his acting prowess but also with his incredible dancing talents. His remarkable dance moves and unique style have never failed to captivate his followers. Recently, Shahid Kapoor took center stage in Qatar for the Entertainer No. 1 event, where he shared the limelight with several other Bollywood stars. Providing a glimpse into his preparations, the Kabir Singh actor was seen grooving to the iconic tune, "Jumma Chumma De De" from the movie "Hum." What made this performance even more exciting was that actors like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen following his lead and matching his steps.

    A video of them rehearsing the steps has gone viral on the internet. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic track, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Varun Dhawan are seen synchronizing the signature steps of "Mauja Hi Mauja" from "Jab We Met." This star-studded event featured not only Shahid, Kiara, Varun, Jacqueline, and Tiger Shroff but also Jaccky Bhagnani, singer King, Bharti Singh, and Rakul Preet Singh.

    The tracklist also includes the energetic "Koi Puche To Batana Ke Hum Aaye Hain" from Tiger Shroff’s movie "Ganapath" and Varun Dhawan’s "Saturday Saturday." Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani showcased their chemistry by rehearsing the romantic track "Kaise Hua" from the blockbuster "Kabir Singh."

    Earlier, Varun Dhawan dropped a series of happy group photos on his Instagram account, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, singer King, and Bharti Singh. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Happy focused faces to take over Doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.S – I made tiger smile at Entertainer No 1 and I’m nervous to dance next to Shahid.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

    The internet is buzzing with excitement as numerous pictures and videos from the Entertainer No 1 event featuring these Bollywood stars are circulating online. Fans are thoroughly enjoying their camaraderie and the fun-filled moments.

    ALSO READ: Thank You For Coming review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar lauded by netizens; 'daring' subject applauded

    Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who last appeared in "Bloody Daddy," is gearing up for an exciting untitled project alongside Kriti Sanon. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, has a series by Raj and DK titled "Citadel" in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is set to charm audiences with his action-packed performances in "Ganapath," "Baaghi 4," and "Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan" with Akshay Kumar.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Leone stuns in chic fashion for night out; to re-create iconic Madhuri Dixit song 'Mere Piya Ghar Aaya' ATG

    Sunny Leone stuns in chic fashion for night out; to re-create iconic Madhuri Dixit song 'Mere Piya Ghar Aaya'

    Selena Gomez grateful for mental health fundraiser support; says "The Future is Bright" SHG EAI

    Selena Gomez grateful for mental health awareness fundraiser support; says "The future is bright"

    Mission Raniganj Day 1 collections: Akshay Kumar starrer off with a dismal start; mints THIS in India ATG

    Mission Raniganj Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer off with a dismal start; mints THIS in India

    Thank You For Coming review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar lauded by netizens; applauding 'daring' subject ATG

    Thank You For Coming review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar lauded by netizens; 'daring' subject applauded

    Kriti Sanon bags National Award for 'Mimi', reveals how her manifestation came true DPK

    Kriti Sanon bags National Award for 'Mimi', reveals how her manifestation came true

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt set to introduce electric buses to Mangaluru Airport vkp

    Karnataka govt set to introduce electric buses to Mangaluru Airport

    WATCH Hamas launches surprise attack on southern Israel with infiltration, rockets; IDF declares state of war snt

    WATCH: Israel declares state of war after Hamas launches surprise attack with infiltration, rocket barrages

    NewsClick case: Delhi Police raids former staffer's residence in Kerala's Pathanamthitta anr

    NewsClick case: Delhi Police raids former staffer's residence in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

    Canada 2 Indian trainee pilots killed as plane crashes in British Columbia check details AJR

    Canada: 2 Indian trainee pilots killed as plane crashes in British Columbia; check details

    Sunny Leone stuns in chic fashion for night out; to re-create iconic Madhuri Dixit song 'Mere Piya Ghar Aaya' ATG

    Sunny Leone stuns in chic fashion for night out; to re-create iconic Madhuri Dixit song 'Mere Piya Ghar Aaya'

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon