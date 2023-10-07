WATCH: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff dance to 'Jumma Chumma'

Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff dazzled fans with their dance rehearsals at the Entertainer No. 1 event in Qatar, creating excitement on social media. The event featured iconic Bollywood dance numbers and showcased their camaraderie. Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects also garnered attention

Shahid Kapoor has consistently delighted his fans, not only with his acting prowess but also with his incredible dancing talents. His remarkable dance moves and unique style have never failed to captivate his followers. Recently, Shahid Kapoor took center stage in Qatar for the Entertainer No. 1 event, where he shared the limelight with several other Bollywood stars. Providing a glimpse into his preparations, the Kabir Singh actor was seen grooving to the iconic tune, "Jumma Chumma De De" from the movie "Hum." What made this performance even more exciting was that actors like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen following his lead and matching his steps.

A video of them rehearsing the steps has gone viral on the internet. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic track, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Varun Dhawan are seen synchronizing the signature steps of "Mauja Hi Mauja" from "Jab We Met." This star-studded event featured not only Shahid, Kiara, Varun, Jacqueline, and Tiger Shroff but also Jaccky Bhagnani, singer King, Bharti Singh, and Rakul Preet Singh.

The tracklist also includes the energetic "Koi Puche To Batana Ke Hum Aaye Hain" from Tiger Shroff’s movie "Ganapath" and Varun Dhawan’s "Saturday Saturday." Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani showcased their chemistry by rehearsing the romantic track "Kaise Hua" from the blockbuster "Kabir Singh."

Earlier, Varun Dhawan dropped a series of happy group photos on his Instagram account, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, singer King, and Bharti Singh. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Happy focused faces to take over Doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.S – I made tiger smile at Entertainer No 1 and I’m nervous to dance next to Shahid.”

The internet is buzzing with excitement as numerous pictures and videos from the Entertainer No 1 event featuring these Bollywood stars are circulating online. Fans are thoroughly enjoying their camaraderie and the fun-filled moments.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who last appeared in "Bloody Daddy," is gearing up for an exciting untitled project alongside Kriti Sanon. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, has a series by Raj and DK titled "Citadel" in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is set to charm audiences with his action-packed performances in "Ganapath," "Baaghi 4," and "Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan" with Akshay Kumar.