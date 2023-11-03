Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ

Sushmita Sen starrer series Aarya 3 trailer was released last month. It is a season in which Sen suffers a gunshot wound in a scene shot just a month after the actor suffered a massive heart attack in February. In an interview, Sushmita Sen opened up on taking an '8-year long hiatus' from acting.

Sushmita Sen is a force to reckon with. It is not just in Aarya, but given the way she conducts herself and her journey in the industry. For an actress so poised and fierce, a role that justifies and embodies her persona is a tough find. But crime-thriller Aarya changed the course of illustrious filmography for Sushmita Sen. Her comeback with the show after an 8-year hiatus opened doors of endless fame and awards for her.

Sushmita Sen, in a virtual session of the ongoing 21st Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, spoke about the reason why she stepped away from films. She also said that she did not feel like she was challenging herself.

Speaking about her lead role in the International Emmy-nominated show Aarya (2020), Sushmita added, "It is one thing to have a cliffhanger at the end of an episode, and quite another to have your audiences feel the desire to watch a second or third season. It has not been easy."

Speaking about her 8-year-long break and stepping away from films, the actress revealed that she was unhappy doing the same stereotypical roles and did not feel like she was challenging herself. And, with this series, Sushmita said she was introduced to the 360-degree style of filmmaking- "More realistic, with long takes and far fewer cuts."

She added, "I felt like a newcomer, attending 14-hour workshops and coming home late and loving every bit of it. I am glad I listened to my heart, even if it meant walking away from films. I stepped away. Unlearned, learned, and came back with Aarya."

