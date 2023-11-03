Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ

    Sushmita Sen starrer series Aarya 3 trailer was released last month. It is a season in which Sen suffers a gunshot wound in a scene shot just a month after the actor suffered a massive heart attack in February. In an interview, Sushmita Sen opened up on taking an '8-year long hiatus' from acting.

    Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Sushmita Sen is a force to reckon with. It is not just in Aarya, but given the way she conducts herself and her journey in the industry. For an actress so poised and fierce, a role that justifies and embodies her persona is a tough find. But crime-thriller Aarya changed the course of illustrious filmography for Sushmita Sen. Her comeback with the show after an 8-year hiatus opened doors of endless fame and awards for her.

    ALSO READ: SHOCKING: Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know

    Sushmita Sen, in a virtual session of the ongoing 21st Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, spoke about the reason why she stepped away from films. She also said that she did not feel like she was challenging herself.

    Speaking about her lead role in the International Emmy-nominated show Aarya (2020), Sushmita added, "It is one thing to have a cliffhanger at the end of an episode, and quite another to have your audiences feel the desire to watch a second or third season. It has not been easy."

    Speaking about her 8-year-long break and stepping away from films, the actress revealed that she was unhappy doing the same stereotypical roles and did not feel like she was challenging herself. And, with this series, Sushmita said she was introduced to the 360-degree style of filmmaking- "More realistic, with long takes and far fewer cuts."

    She added, "I felt like a newcomer, attending 14-hour workshops and coming home late and loving every bit of it. I am glad I listened to my heart, even if it meant walking away from films. I stepped away. Unlearned, learned, and came back with Aarya."

    ALSO READ: Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own RKK

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own

    Tejas star Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as she visits Dwarkadhish temple, one netizen says, "Bas reel banao...' RBA

    Tejas star Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as she visits Dwarkadhish temple, one netizen says, "Bas reel banao...'

    SHOCKING Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know ATG

    SHOCKING: Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more ATG

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more

    Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this rkn

    Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: Des Buckingham proud of Mumbai City's comeback win against Punjab FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Des Buckingham proud of Mumbai City's comeback win against Punjab FC; WATCH highlights

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April rkn

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own RKK

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES] ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES]

    Tejas star Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as she visits Dwarkadhish temple, one netizen says, "Bas reel banao...' RBA

    Tejas star Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as she visits Dwarkadhish temple, one netizen says, "Bas reel banao...'

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon