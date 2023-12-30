Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare plan lavish reception after wedding

    Celebrations abound as Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and beau Nupur Shikhare plan a grand reception post their Maharashtrian wedding.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Celebrations are in the air as Bollywood luminary Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare, prepare to embark on the journey of marital bliss. The internet is abuzz with enchanting glimpses from their pre-wedding revelries, setting the stage for a traditional Maharashtrian wedding scheduled for January 3, 2024. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple is basking in the joy of pre-wedding festivities, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.

    According to India Today, post the intimate ceremony, the couple is gearing up for a grand reception in Mumbai, slated to unfold after January 10. The event is poised to be a star-studded affair, attracting the stars of Bollywood and adding an extra layer of glamour to the already joyous celebrations.

    Aamir Khan, exuding enthusiasm and paternal pride, opened up in an exclusive interview with News18 about the forthcoming nuptials. He shared "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popoye hai (his pet name is Popeye) — he is trainer, he has arms like Popoye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."

    Nupur Shikhare, not just a significant other but also Aamir Khan's fitness coach, entered Ira's life in 2020. Over three years, their relationship blossomed, weathering challenges and strengthening their connection. As the countdown to the wedding day continues, fans and well-wishers eagerly anticipate the union of two souls deeply in love.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Thalapathy Vijay provide aid to flood victims in Tuticorin; fans praise his gesture

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
