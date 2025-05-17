Aamir Khan Productions changed its social media DP to the Indian flag amid boycott calls, sparking speculation online about whether the move was a response to recent backlash

Aamir Khan Productions has recently updated the display picture on all its social media platforms, replacing its official logo with an image of the Indian National Flag. This change was observed across platforms including Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook, and quickly caught the attention of netizens.

The timing of this change has raised eyebrows, as it coincides with growing boycott calls targeting Aamir Khan ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. A segment of social media users has been calling for a boycott of the movie, citing two primary reasons — the actor’s delayed support for Operation Sindoor and the resurfacing of an old video of him in Turkey.

Following the update to the display picture, several users on Reddit began speculating whether the move was an attempt at damage control. One user suggested that the change was clearly intended to manage the backlash, while another commented that such measures were unlikely to sway those committed to the boycott, implying that the effort might be in vain.

In response to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Aamir Khan had spoken at a public event. According to a report by ABP News, he expressed the need for justice and reassured that he had faith in the government to take appropriate action against those responsible for the terrorist attacks and to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

In the midst of this controversy, the trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par has been released. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.