Aamir Khan plans to begin work on Mahabharat after Sitaare Zameen Par, calling it a dream project so grand it might be the final and most defining work of his film career

While promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, actor Aamir Khan shared that once the movie is released, he plans to fully immerse himself in the making of Mahabharat. He hinted that the scale and magnitude of the project might be so vast that it could potentially be the last film of his career.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir expressed that the Mahabharat has always captivated him. He said the story is rich with emotional depth, complexity, and grandeur—essentially, everything that exists in the world can be found within its narrative. He revealed that this is the one story that has consistently stayed with him and that he has long dreamt of adapting it for the big screen.

Reflecting on what could be his final film, Aamir said that he might feel a sense of completion after undertaking such a monumental project. He mentioned that the material itself could be so profound that he may not feel the need to pursue anything afterward. Although he hopes to keep working until the very end of his life, he acknowledged that Mahabharat could be the one project that fulfills him entirely.

Aamir had earlier spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about the ambitious nature of the film, admitting that even the script development would take years to complete. He also remarked that he hasn’t yet decided whether he will act in the film, as casting decisions will be based purely on the suitability of each actor for their respective roles.

He clarified that he might not direct the project himself, acknowledging that the scale would demand a collaborative approach. According to him, Mahabharat cannot be told in a single film and would need to span multiple parts. He indicated that the project might involve multiple directors to manage the storytelling within a reasonable timeframe, suggesting a cinematic endeavor that could potentially redefine the Indian film industry.