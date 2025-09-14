Image Credit : Getty Images

The superstar expressed disappointment that the situation has worsened over time. He mentioned that today’s actors often pass on expenses for their drivers, spot boys, trainers, and even personal chefs to the producer. Some, he said, go as far as demanding live kitchens on set and multiple vanity vans fitted with gyms and other luxuries. While he clarified that actors are free to have these comforts if they want them, he felt strongly that it was wrong to shift such costs onto film budgets.

Aamir admitted there can be exceptions when training is directly tied to the role, citing the wrestling training funded by producers during the making of Dangal. But beyond such specific needs, he described the trend of passing personal bills to producers as shameful and harmful to the industry.

He explained that his own principle has been simple—he never asks producers to cover personal costs. Even when travelling with family for outdoor shoots, he has always paid out of his own pocket. He added that stars exploiting their status for such privileges only project themselves negatively in the eyes of both the industry and the audience.