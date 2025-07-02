Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently played a chess match with comedian Samay Raina. After Aamir won, Samay jokingly referenced Aamir's film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and comedian Samay Raina recently played a chess match. The comedian then made a lighthearted jab at the superstar, who is twice his age.

Aamir Khan Challenges Samay Raina

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is celebrating the success of "Taare Zameen Par". The actor recently played a game of chess with comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina. A clip of the match has now gone viral online. In the video shared on Samay's Instagram profile, the superstar can be seen saying, "Record this. I'm beating him. We'll play for half an hour."

Aamir Khan Looks Like a Professional Chess Player

Aamir made several good moves in the match and appeared confident throughout. Samay Raina also impressed him with a few moves. When Samay made a wrong move, Aamir said, "You messed up, my friend." When Samay tried to understand what went wrong, Aamir said, “I'm not that naive, brother.”

In a lighthearted manner, Samay made a joke in the middle of the game to distract Aamir, but the actor didn't like it. He said, "Listen, don't confuse me now."

Finally, Aamir won the chess match. With a big smile, he told Samay, "You lost to Aamir Khan, you should be happy." Samay Raina, true to his nature, said, "It's okay, sir. Sometimes Laal Singh Chaddha also happens."

Aamir Instructs to Upload the Match

While leaving the match, Aamir teased the comedian, saying, "You fix this, it has to be uploaded on the internet." He told the team, "You will upload this, make sure he uploads it." The clip also shows a short conversation between Samay and a fan who told Samay that he is a big fan of India's Got Latent, which Samay has now removed.



Samay Raina Caught in Controversy

Samay Raina was embroiled in controversy after his YouTube show with Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and others sparked outrage. Several FIRs were filed against them. Subsequently, they deleted all their videos from YouTube. Anger was seen against them across the country, leading the comedian to cancel all his shows.