Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aamir Khan announces Bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol

    Aamir Khan is set to make his Bollywood comeback with "Sitaare Zameen Par," a film offering a lighter tone than "Taare Zameen Par." He also revealed his production ventures, including a project with Sunny Deol

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed his next acting venture, titled "Sitaare Zameen Par," during an interview with News18 India at the 'Amrit Ratna 2023' event. In this new film, he takes a lighthearted approach compared to his previous acclaimed work in "Taare Zameen Par," which was known for its emotional impact. Aamir explained, "I’m starring in and producing this film 'Sitaare Zameen Par.' We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of 'Taare Zameen Par.' That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In 'Taare…' I helped Darsheel’s character, but in this film, nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me."

    "Sitaare Zameen Par" marks Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after his 2022 release, "Laal Singh Chaddha," which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. "Laal Singh Chaddha" was an official remake of the Hollywood movie "Forrest Gump" but did not perform well at the box office.

    For those unfamiliar with "Taare Zameen Par," it was released in 2007 and centered around the story of an eight-year-old boy named Ishaan, who had dyslexia. Aamir Khan played the role of a school teacher in the film.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Birthday with fans; Abhishek Bachchan joins via Aishwarya Rai's video call

    Aamir Khan also discuss mentioned that he is producing three films, including "Laapata Ladies," directed by Kiran Rao, which is set to release on January 5. He is also producing a movie with his son Junaid Khan. Additionally, Aamir revealed that he is working on a project with acclaimed director Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Sunny Deol. The film, titled "Lahore 1947," will feature Sunny Deol as the lead character, and it marks the first collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Aamir expressed his excitement about this venture, saying, "It is a very good story.''

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to Israelis and Palestinians' ongoing war RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to Israelis and Palestinians' ongoing war

    Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Divorce settlement: Privacy clauses and other clauses revealed; Read here ATG

    Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Divorce settlement: Privacy clauses and other clauses revealed; Read here

    Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict RBA

    Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict

    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Birthday with fans; Abhishek Bachchan joins via Aishwarya Rai's video call ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Birthday with fans; Abhishek Bachchan joins via Aishwarya Rai's video call

    Pain Hustlers trailer OUT: Emma Blunt, Chris Evans starrer crime drama to release on THIS date ATG

    Pain Hustlers trailer OUT: Emma Blunt, Chris Evans starrer crime drama to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Israel Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to Israelis and Palestinians' ongoing war RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to Israelis and Palestinians' ongoing war

    CBI to probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms anr

    Breaking: CBI to probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms

    Discover rich flavors of Afghanistan: 7 must-try Afghan snacks AJR EAI

    Discover rich flavors of Afghanistan: 7 must-try Afghan snacks

    WhatsApp to soon introduce feature to find and follow Channels Check details gcw

    WhatsApp to soon introduce feature to find and follow Channels; Check details

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh utsav and political events vkp

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav and political events

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon