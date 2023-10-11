Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Birthday with fans; Abhishek Bachchan joins via Aishwarya Rai's video call

    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday with fans at his residence, Jalsa. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joins via video call, ensuring Abhishek Bachchan is part of the special moment. The actor prefers low-key celebrations with family

    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar, is celebrating his 81st birthday today. On this special occasion, he chose to engage with his fans who had gathered outside his residence, Jalsa. At the stroke of midnight, Amitabh Bachchan met with his enthusiastic fans, and the memorable moment was captured on camera. Notably, several of his family members, including his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughters, Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, were present to witness this heartfelt interaction.

    In a recent viral video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, the beloved actor is seen warmly waving at the fans who had gathered outside Jalsa, radiating his signature million-dollar smile. However, what truly caught the attention of netizens was the presence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was seen standing at the main entrance of Jalsa with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and her niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. Notably, Aishwarya seemed to be on a video call during the interaction, making it evident that she was ensuring her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, who was away for a shoot, could be part of this special moment.

    Abhishek Bachchan later confirmed that he had indeed witnessed this remarkable occasion through a video call. A dedicated Bachchan family page on social media, named "Bewitching Bachchans," shared a post suggesting that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was on a video call with Abhishek Bachchan while witnessing Amitabh Bachchan's heartwarming interaction with his fans. The "Guru" actor acknowledged this by leaving a comment on the post, which read, "Yup, wifey showing me what's going on."

    As per the reports, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration plans are expected to be a low-key affair, held at his residence, and attended by close family members. The legendary superstar, who is known for being a private individual regarding his personal life, prefers not to have extravagant birthday parties. However, Amitabh Bachchan's family members, colleagues from the film industry, and fans are actively expressing their warm wishes for the iconic star through social media posts.

