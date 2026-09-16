Aaditya Thackeray has denied ever meeting or knowing Disha Salian. He called attempts to link him to her death a 'character assassination' and an evidence-free smear campaign for political motives, following the CBI filing a fresh FIR in the case.

'Deliberate Character Assassination': Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that he had “never met” Disha Salian and described attempts to link his name to the case as “character assassination.” His remarks came after the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the 2020 case. Taking to X, Thackeray said his name had been repeatedly linked to the case and called it a deliberate, evidence-free attempt to damage his reputation. "Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader wrote.

Thackeray also spoke about what he called a continued campaign against him, saying that media debates should not affect the investigation. "The relentless smear campaign run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence and truth is highly unfortunate. Loud TV debates and media trials do not change the facts. Let the official re-investigation proceed without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives. Once again, for those few, thinking that such malicious attempts being used politically will hold us back from fighting for the truth, and for fellow citizens, is a failed strategy. We always will, stand by the truth and fight for it,” he added.

In another post, Thackeray alleged that he had “never met” Disha Salian and denied having any acquaintance with her, while accusing certain people of repeatedly linking his name to the case for political and personal reasons. "I have never met Disha Salian, nor did I have any acquaintance with her. For political motives, out of personal enmity, with the intent of character assassination, for the past 6 years, some people have been deliberately trying to link my name to this unfortunate incident repeatedly, despite there being no evidence or connection whatsoever."

"This constant false campaign, devoid of any facts or truth, is unfortunate. The false discussions on TV channels and media trials carried out through empty bluster cannot alter the truth. Allow the official machinery to conduct this inquiry afresh—without any interference, without political intervention, without character assassination, and impartially," he added.

CBI Registers FIR Following High Court Direction

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, September 14, registered an FIR in connection with the death of Salian following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the case.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, on Monday said that the FIR registered by the CBI includes the names of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, among others, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, then DCP Vishal Thakur, the PI of Malwani police station, members of the SIT, a doctor and a chemical analyst.

Salian, who had worked as Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, died in Mumbai in June 2020 after falling from a building. Her death was initially recorded as an accidental death case. The CBI is now carrying out a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.