76th Emmys: 'The Bear' and 'Shotgun' dominate this years nominations; check full list here
The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, on ABC. For the complete list of nominations, check here
The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, on ABC. This year's nominations were announced on Wednesday morning, with FX's 'Shogun' leading the pack with 25 nominations, a record for the series. Other top contenders include 'The Bear' (23 nominations, a comedy series record), 'Only Murders in the Building' (21), 'The Crown' (18), and 'True Detective: Night Country' (19).
Best Drama Series
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (HBO)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shogun (FX)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba for Hijack
- Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins for Fallout
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun
- Dominic West for The Crown
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon for The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai for Shogun
- Imelda Staunton for The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show
Best Director for a Drama Series
- Stephen Daldry for The Crown
- Mimi Leder for The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai for Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Frederick E.O. Toye for Shogun
- Saul Metzstein for Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano for Shogun
- Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass for The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm for The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira for Shogun
- Jack Lowden for Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce for The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski for The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie for The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
- Greta Lee for The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville for The Crown
- Karen Pittman for The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor for The Morning Show
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)
- Hacks (HBO/Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry for What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Reservation Dogs
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph for Loot
- Jean Smart for Hacks
- Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale
Best Director for a Comedy Series
- Randall Einhorn for Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer for The Bear
- Ramy Youssef for The Bear
- Guy Ritchie for The Gentlemen
- Lucia Aniello for Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce for The Bear
- Paul W. Downs for Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
- Paul Rudd for Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett for Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Fargo (FX)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm for Fargo
- Tom Hollander for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott for Ripley
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple for Fargo
- Sofía Vergara for Griselda
- Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. for The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill for Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes for True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris for Fargo
- Lewis Pullman for Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning for Ripley
- Lily Gladstone for Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King for Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau for Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country
Best Talk Series
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Reality Competition Series
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Traitors (Peacock)
- The Voice (NBC)
Netflix leads the overall nominations with 107 across 35 programs, followed by FX with 93 across 9 programs, HBO with 91 across 29 programs, and Apple TV+ with 72 across 16 programs.
ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant performs Griha Pravesh at Anant Ambani's Jamnagar house [WATCH]