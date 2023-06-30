'72 Hoorain' row: CBFC dismisses reports of Sanjay Puran Singh's film being denied certification, know details

The film is reportedly dealing with a difficult topic, exploring the events that are involved in the leaders of terrorist organisations manipulating Muslim teenagers to abandon their life and join their cause. After ‘The Kerala Story’, this is the next project to deal with a similar subject. Read about the controversies surrounding its release. By Mahalekshmi

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied claims that the trailer for the film "72 Hoorain" was rejected for certification. According to the CBFC, the matter is still proceeding through the proper channels. Ashoke Pandit, the film's co-producer, earlier claimed that the censor board declined to certify the trailer for release. The CBFC, however, acknowledged that this information is inaccurate.

In an earlier Instagram video, Pandit expressed his astonishment and disbelief at the CBFC's rejection of the trailer certificate. He called it a "surprising turn of events" for the much-anticipated National Award-winning picture "72 Hoorain." This announcement stirred discussions about creative freedom and censorship.

Reportedly, Pandit has personally approached the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur with an appeal and to Prasoon Joshi, the chairperson of the CBFC, urging them to take some form of action against any individuals in the board ‘who are undermining creative independence and freedom of expression.’

Development in controversy

Contrary to rumours, the CBFC verified that the film, named "Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)," earned 'A' certification on October 4, 2019. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's film, starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir, examines the ramifications of violent extremism. In 2021, Chauhan got the National Film Award for Best Direction for this film.

Concerning "72 Hoorain," the CBFC stated that the filmmakers filed for classification on June 19. The trailer was inspected in accordance with the Cinematograph Act of 1952, and was asked to supply the necessary paperwork. Certification was granted with specific changes, and the applicant was given a show cause notice on June 27, 2023. The applicant/filmmaker has not yet responded or complied with the matter. The CBFC emphasised that false reports should not be welcomed or circulated while the case is still being investigated.

About the film

"72 Hoorain" premiered at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it was selected for the Indian Panorama section and awarded the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. However, religious and political figures in Kashmir have criticised the film, claiming that it represents Muslims negatively and harms the community's sensibilities. Saarthie Entertainment and Aliens Pictures produced the film and it is written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Chauhan, a two-time National Award winner, “72 Hoorain" was set to be released on July 7. It has been produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar, with Ashoke Pandit serving as a co-producer.