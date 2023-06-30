Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

The highly awaited film 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri,' produced by Sandra Thomas, had its theatrical debut today. Nalla Nilavulla Rathri is a Malayalam drama film directed by Murphy Devasy that stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, and Baburaj. In an emotional statement published on social media, Sandra Thomas discloses that 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' has surmounted various barriers to reaching the public, owing to several staff members' hard effort and commitment, including Murphy Devasy, the outstanding new director.

"After a six-year hiatus, I am thrilled to be returning to the world of filmmaking with 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri,' the first project under my own banner, Sandra Thomas Productions." "I am thrilled to present this film to our adoring audience." "Sandra Thomas Productions thrives on the love, care, support, and faith that have previously been bestowed upon me." This faith in the audience's appreciation for good films prompted me to make 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' without a star-studded cast. I am convinced that, true to its intriguing title, this film will provide a really unique cinematic experience." "I firmly believe that this action-packed thriller, featuring complex characters without a specific hero, an unpredictable second half, and a dance-worthy 'Tanaro' song, will provide audiences with an unparalleled movie-watching experience."

This video has surmounted various obstacles in order to reach you. It symbolises the dedication and ambitions of our hardworking staff, including our amazing new director, Murphy Devasy. I've always believed in giving new directors, crew people, and performers opportunity. To make my idea a reality, I need your unflinching support. I bring to you 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' with much excitement and affection. With gratitude and prayers, Thomas, Sandra." "Nalla Nilavulla Rathri" (Nalla Nilavulla Rathri): Anxiously Awaited Action Thriller The cast of this film includes Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Rony David, Binu Pappu, Jinu Joseph, Ganapathy, Nithin George, and Sajin Cherukail, and their performances have already captivated the attention of the public.

"Nalla Nilavulla Rathri" is a spectacular mass action film with superb cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly. Moviegoers may now rejoice with the release of "Nalla Nilavulla Rathri," which has been greatly awaited. Keep an eye out for informative Twitter reviews as fans express their thoughts on this action-packed thriller that promises a riveting cinematic experience.