Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Twitter Review: The much-anticipated Malayalam drama movie 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri,' produced by Sandra Thomas, has made its grand debut in theatres today (June 30). 
     

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    The highly awaited film 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri,' produced by Sandra Thomas, had its theatrical debut today. Nalla Nilavulla Rathri is a Malayalam drama film directed by Murphy Devasy that stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, and Baburaj. In an emotional statement published on social media, Sandra Thomas discloses that 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' has surmounted various barriers to reaching the public, owing to several staff members' hard effort and commitment, including Murphy Devasy, the outstanding new director.

    "After a six-year hiatus, I am thrilled to be returning to the world of filmmaking with 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri,' the first project under my own banner, Sandra Thomas Productions." "I am thrilled to present this film to our adoring audience." "Sandra Thomas Productions thrives on the love, care, support, and faith that have previously been bestowed upon me." This faith in the audience's appreciation for good films prompted me to make 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' without a star-studded cast. I am convinced that, true to its intriguing title, this film will provide a really unique cinematic experience." "I firmly believe that this action-packed thriller, featuring complex characters without a specific hero, an unpredictable second half, and a dance-worthy 'Tanaro' song, will provide audiences with an unparalleled movie-watching experience."

    Also Read: Squid Game 2: Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix? 

    This video has surmounted various obstacles in order to reach you. It symbolises the dedication and ambitions of our hardworking staff, including our amazing new director, Murphy Devasy. I've always believed in giving new directors, crew people, and performers opportunity. To make my idea a reality, I need your unflinching support. I bring to you 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' with much excitement and affection. With gratitude and prayers, Thomas, Sandra." "Nalla Nilavulla Rathri" (Nalla Nilavulla Rathri): Anxiously Awaited Action Thriller The cast of this film includes Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Rony David, Binu Pappu, Jinu Joseph, Ganapathy, Nithin George, and Sajin Cherukail, and their performances have already captivated the attention of the public.

    Also Read: Is '3 Idiots 2' confirmed? Aamir Khan's co-star Sharman Joshi reveals some exciting details

    "Nalla Nilavulla Rathri" is a spectacular mass action film with superb cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly. Moviegoers may now rejoice with the release of "Nalla Nilavulla Rathri," which has been greatly awaited. Keep an eye out for informative Twitter reviews as fans express their thoughts on this action-packed thriller that promises a riveting cinematic experience.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift? ADC

    Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift?

    Squid Game 2 Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix Check DETAIL here (MAH)

    Squid Game 2: Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix? Check DETAIL here

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant MSW

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on marriage plans with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur vma

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on marriage plans with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

    The Night Manager 2 LEAKED: Anil Kapoor, Sobhita, Aditya Roy Kapur's Disney+ Hotstar show is OUT for download RBA

    The Night Manager 2 LEAKED: Anil Kapoor, Sobhita, Aditya Roy Kapur's Disney+ Hotstar show is OUT for download

    Recent Stories

    Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards; 'means a lot' says boxing legend snt

    Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards; 'means a lot' says boxing legend

    Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift? ADC

    Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift?

    What is Renal Cell Carcinoma? Know causes, risk factors, treatments of the most common Kidney Cancer RBA

    What is Renal Cell Carcinoma? Know causes, risk factors, treatments of the most common Kidney Cancer

    Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon gcw

    Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon?

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign AJR

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon