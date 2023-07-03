Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    72 Hoorain: Ashoke Pandit breaks silence on film screening at JNU; Here's what he said

    The film delves into the gruesome and painful unseen reality of terrorist camps. It came into the limelight after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied giving a censor certificate to the film '72 Hoorain' trailer. Now Ashoke Pandit has broken the silence on the film's screening at JNU.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit opened up about the special screening of his film '72 Hoorain' at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The screening of 72 Hoorain will take place in JNU on July 4 at 4 pm. Expressing his views on the same, the director shared that they plan to show the film at various educational institutions as it is the need of the hour. Stressing more on the same, Ashoke Pandit said, "We all have to fight terrorism together." The film, '72 Hoorain' gears up for a theatrical release on July 7, is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, Anirudh Tanwar and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

    Ashoke Pandit breaks silence on film screening:

    Opening up on the screening of the film 72 Hoorain at JNU, Ashoke Pandit said, "I'd like to inform you that we will be screening the film on July 4 at 4 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi."

    Ashoke Pandit emphasizes the need to show films at educational institutions:

    Giving a detailed insight on the need of the hour being that they should ensure that film is also seen and displayed in educational institutions, he added, "We feel the need to screen this movie at various educational institutions, and we are currently doing so at several other institutions, including Jadavpur University and other colleges and institutions because we felt the need to show this film to the youngsters which is the need of the hour. We all have to fight terrorism together. We have to see this cancer spreading in the entire world and humanity. Once again, we are grateful to everyone for their support."

    Ashoke Pandit on CBFC getting certain scenes removed from the film:

    During a press conference kept earlier, Ashoke Pandit told the media, "They (the Censor board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism."

