'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Sharma and more attend

Last night many Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Kim Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and others were seen coming together to celebrate the wrap-up party of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, directed by Anand Tiwari, will star Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The shoot was recently completed, and the trio gathered on Sunday night to celebrate with the rest of the team. Karan Johar's production company is supporting the film.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar's production company is supporting the film. Many celebrities, including Sunny Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kim Sharma, Neha Sharma and others, were spotted coming in style for the wrap-up celebration.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Triptii, who has been in the news for her rumoured separation from Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh, looked stunning in a green slit gown.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal, last spotted vacationing in the United States with his wife Katrina Kaif, arrived with his brother Sunny Kaushal.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Kaushal was spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao was spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Ammy Virk was spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.