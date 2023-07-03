Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Sharma and more attend

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Last night many Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Kim Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and others were seen coming together to celebrate the wrap-up party of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, directed by Anand Tiwari, will star Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The shoot was recently completed, and the trio gathered on Sunday night to celebrate with the rest of the team. Karan Johar's production company is supporting the film.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar's production company is supporting the film. Many celebrities, including Sunny Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kim Sharma, Neha Sharma and others, were spotted coming in style for the wrap-up celebration. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Triptii, who has been in the news for her rumoured separation from Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh, looked stunning in a green slit gown. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vicky Kaushal, last spotted vacationing in the United States with his wife Katrina Kaif, arrived with his brother Sunny Kaushal.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Kaushal was spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Amrita Rao was spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Ammy Virk was spotted posing for the cameras at the film 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party.

