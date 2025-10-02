Female friendships are full of laughter, support, and life-changing moments, and Indian cinema is increasingly showcasing these bonds. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime now make it easy to enjoy stories that celebrate women uplifting.

Friendships among women are defined by laughter, lots of support, and sometimes life-changing lessons. Indian cinema has increasingly turned towards showing these kinds of relationships where women are strong, independent, and loving companions. With all content available due to streaming platforms, it is now all the more enjoyable when there are stories where women uplift women. Here are seven Indian films on Netflix and Prime that have done a nice capture of female friendships:

7 Indian Movies That Are about Women and Their Relationships

1. Veere Di Wedding (Available on Amazon Prime)

The movie is about four childhood friends named Kalindi, Meera, Avni, and Sakshi, who deal with love, their careers, and insecurities. It reveals how important is to stand by your friends during the ups and downs and adds a nice healthy dose of humor and emotional moments.

2. Shakuntala Devi (Available on Amazon Prime)

Primarily a biopic about the "human computer," Shakuntala Devi, this is also prominently about the encouragement given to her by her friends and other colleagues in her professional and personal life. It is a subtle but important angle of how women motivate each other in male-dominated spaces.

3. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Available on Netflix)

A coming-of-age drama that follows the two cousins' journeys, Dolly and Kitty, as they live up to society's expectations while struggling with personal issues. Their relationship goes to show how females derive support from one another in their journeys to self-realization and empowerment.

4. Angrezi Medium (Available on Amazon Prime)

The film is about the father-daughter relationship, but it also has some supportive female friends who can give guidance and comfort to the main characters. Those besties represent the faithful and the companions through which the fun of everyday living is shared.

5. Chhapaak (Available on Amazon Prime)

Chhapaak is the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and shows the solidarity that's created among women when there's a crisis. Here are friendships that reflect solidarity and resilience: how women lift each other during tough times.

6. Bombay Begums (Available on Netflix)

Five women trying to juggle career pressures, personal dreams, and society in Mumbai are featured in a web film. The friendships in this story are seen as emotional support and frank advice which reflects the strength of female bonds.

7. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Available on Amazon Prime)

Although the main theme of the film is male friendships, it does include subplots that have powerful female bonding moments. The women characters in the film are not only sources of motivation, but also companionship and emotional support, proving that friendships come in all shapes and sizes.

Why These Films Matter

From comedy to drama, from biopics to coming-of-age stories, Indian cinema, finally, does justice to the many kinds of bonds between women. These films are indeed proof that female friendships are very multi-layered and significant and empowering. Netflix and Amazon Prime have also given exciting access to these stories and will encourage audiences to celebrate these bonds.