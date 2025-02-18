7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind

Movies can be a great escape from stress and strain and any other issues happening around. They work like magic on us shifting our mood at once. Let's have a look at the seven best films in Netflix that can calm your anxious mind after a long day or a bad breakup.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:15 AM IST

From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Dil Chahta Hai, Fukrey & Crew, there are some movies to watch on Netflix that can help calm your nerves after a hectic day at work.

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix:

Laapataa Ladies

With her directorial skills, Kiran Rao gained attention as a great filmmaker. Years later, she did not disappoint when she returned to the director's chair. Lapata Ladies is the story of two women who lose their way while going to their husband's house after marriage. By the time they reach their original address, they have learned a lot about themselves and the kind of life they want to live. This amazing movie on Netflix will surely give you peace.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Feeling sad or missing your friends, wanting to watch a good movie, or wanting to laugh; Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is the answer to all of these. In fact, if you feel that you are stuck in an eat-work-sleep pattern, then this movie will cheer you up and give you some ideas to do more in life.

Dil Chahta Hai

With his debut directorial venture, Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar proved that he is as talented a filmmaker as he is. The story revolves around three friends who lived, ate, and breathed together, but one day they had to separate. Eventually, they all reunite and enjoy a fun dinner with their respective partners. The story will remind the audience of their best friends.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi is about three youngsters who get caught in a whirlwind after falling in love with a woman who wrote a novel by the same name. She sets out to find the novelist, not knowing that the publisher playing the role of the messenger is the actual author. Things get ridiculously complicated when another man arrives on the scene. But in the end, both couples unite, bringing a smile to the faces of cinema lovers.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Naina Talwar sets out on the biggest train journey of her life, not knowing that she will meet some great friends along the way. But on this journey she falls in love with a guy who, despite having a soft spot for her, has different plans for his life and is passionate about his career.Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Fukrey

Fukrey is about a group of friends who try to find their career path right after school. These school backbenchers from Delhi also want to book seats for themselves, but a lack of grades prevents them from doing so. But if they manage to raise the required money, they get a golden opportunity to get admission in college. This is where they meet Bholi Punjaban, a local gangster. One lie leads to another, and they get caught in a hilarious mayhem, which guarantees a dose of non-stop laughter. The film became so popular that Fukrey 2 and Fukrey 3 were also made.

Crew

Three struggling air hostesses were living their mundane lives, ready to quit their jobs for a higher salary and a better life, until they realized that they had acquired a golden jacket. The heist comedy shows how they get caught in a web of lies and struggle to deal with unfair situations to make their respective dreams come true.The Crew is a must-watch Bollywood movie on Netflix!

