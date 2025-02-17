Irregular periods: 7 foods to include in your diet to regulate periods

Irregular Periods are not an easy thing to deal with, but with the right diet and few lifestyle changes, you can easity regulate your periods and also maintain your overall well being.

Irregular periods can be frustrating and challenging days to live. even though the period pain is unexplainable and unbearable. No one would want their period to be delayed by weeks. A delayed period often comes with extreme mood swings, irritation, cramps, and also sleep-related issues. Most common causes of delayed periods are stress, sudden weight gain, unhealthy food habits, changed sleep cycles, etc. To handle this situation, nature has given us wonderful ingredients that can help you to deal with delayed periods.

7 foods to include in your diet to regulate periods:

1. Ginger:

Ginger is well known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help to treat menstrual cramps and also regulate periods. Ginger works like magic to balance hormones and reduce the severity of PMS symptoms. You can add ginger to teas or meals any way you prefer.

2. Turmeric:

Turmeric consists of curcumin, which possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Turmeric helps in regulating the hormone levels and helps with the irritation during or before the period. Turmeric can be included in curries, soups, or even taken as a tea with lemon and ginger in it.

3. Cinnamon:

Cinnamon is known for its impact on improving insulin sensitivity, which can help women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). This is the most common cause for irregular periods. This can also reduce and regulate menstrual bleeding and pain. You can have cinnamon tea or just sprinkle it on any food you intake.

4. Flaxseeds:

Flaxseeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help in balancing the hormones and promote regular ovulation. You can add flaxseeds to smoothies, salads, or even baked breads or cakes.

5. Sesame Seeds:

Sesame seeds consist of essential fatty acids that support hormone production and can help in regulating menstrual cycles. You can add sesame seeds in stir fries or just sprinkle them on your meals.

6. Fenugreek Seeds:

Fenugreek seeds have been used to regulate menstrual cycles in traditional ways for many years. You can soak a spoon of fenugreek seeds overnight and drink it with the water the next morning. You can also boil fenugreek seeds in water and consume it during the day.

7. Green Leafy Vegetables:

Spinach, kale, and many other green leafy vegetables are rich sources of essential vitamins and minerals. They consist of iron, which can regulate the menstrual cycle. These nutrients can help in hormone production and overall menstrual health. You can include plenty of leafy greens in your daily diet for better health.

By including these foods into your daily diet, You can not only regulate your periods. But also gain many other heath benefits that can keep you well.

While diet plays a significant role, other lifestyle changes like proper 8 hour sleep, stress free practices like meditaiton also helps in getting better resutls.

