    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt receives best actress; husband Ranbir Kapoor proudly clicks moment

    Alia Bhatt wins National Award for Best Actress in "Gangubai Kathiawadi," husband Ranbir Kapoor captures the moment

    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt receives best actress; husband Ranbir Kapoor proudly clicks moment ATG
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt was honored with the National Film Award for Best Actress for her exceptional portrayal of the titular character in the film "Gangubai Kathiawadi," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her performance in the movie received widespread acclaim, and the prestigious award recognized her talent. The special moment of receiving the award was captured by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in attendance.

    On October 17th, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived in New Delhi to accept the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in "Gangubai Kathiawadi." The award was presented to her by President Draupadi Murmu, and Ranbir was seen enthusiastically recording the moment on his phone. He wore a smile as he captured the memorable event. Alia chose to wear a saree for the occasion, the same one she had worn at her wedding. The awards ceremony was attended by other prominent figures in the industry, including Karan Johar, Pankaj Tripathi, Waheeda Rahman, and more.

    Following the announcement of her National Award win on August 24th, Alia took to her Instagram to express her gratitude. In a heartfelt message, she extended her thanks to Sanjay Sir, the entire crew, her family, her team, and, most importantly, her audience. Alia also congratulated Kriti Sanon, who received an award for her performance in "Mimi."

    In terms of her recent work, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," opposite Ranveer Singh, which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. This year, she made her Hollywood debut in "Heart of Stone," alongside Gal Gadot. Her upcoming project is Vasan Bala's "Jigra," a prison escape drama set to release next year, which she will produce along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Additionally, she has joined the YRF Spy Universe, marking her presence in the world of espionage.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
