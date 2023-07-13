Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 effective tips for young women planning to be new mothers while struggling with diabetes

    It is very important that couples plan their pregnancy well in advance to ensure good health of both the mother and the child. For all those who are expecting while struggling with Diabetes, here's what you must follow:

    6 effective tips for young women planning to be new mothers while struggling with diabetes ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    For diabetic women contemplating pregnancies, meticulous planning and control are essential to guarantee a good pregnancy and lower risks. Here are six crucial suggestions from medical professionals that will help you successfully traverse this road if you have diabetes and are thinking about creating a family. Here are a few tips you can follow to deliver your child without any hassle:

    ALSO READ: Malala Day 2023: 7 most inspiring quotes by Malala Yousafzai

    Focus on a Healthy Diet: Maintaining a healthy pregnancy and controlling diabetes both require a well-balanced diet. Create a meal plan that is suited to your individual requirements with the help of a trained dietitian with experience in diabetes management. 

    Control Your A1C Levels: The A1C blood test gives you an average of your blood sugar levels over the previous two to three months. Prior to conception and throughout pregnancy, it is essential to maintain your A1C levels within the target range advised by your healthcare professional, often below 6.5% to 7%. 

    Preconception counselling: Before attempting to conceive, make an appointment with your healthcare professional for preconception counselling. During this appointment, you can talk about your diabetes management strategy, evaluate your general health, and make any required modifications to improve your blood sugar control.

    Stress management: Pregnancy, particularly when associated with diabetes, can be emotionally and physically taxing. Put self-care practises first in order to promote your wellbeing. Make sure you get enough sleep, use stress-reduction strategies like mindfulness or meditation.

    Build a good medical team: Collaboration with a team of healthcare professionals experienced in managing diabetes and pregnancy is essential. Your team may include an endocrinologist, obstetrician, diabetes educator, and a registered dietitian.

    Planning for a diabetes pregnancy necessitates thoughtful planning and proactive treatment. You can improve your chances of a successful and healthy pregnancy by adhering to these six recommendations, which include seeking preconception counselling, achieving and maintaining target blood sugar levels, monitoring A1C levels, assembling a supportive healthcare team, putting an emphasis on a healthy diet, and giving priority to self-care. For individualised advice and assistance, keep the lines of communication open with your healthcare professional during the procedure.

    ALSO READ: Malala Day 2023: History, Significance, and Inspiring change for Education and Gender Equality

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Notting Hill to Pride and Prejudice: 5 Classic hollywood movies with essence of Old School Romance vma eai

    Notting Hill to Pride and Prejudice: 5 Classic hollywood movies with essence of Old School Romance

    5 Popular Comics to Film Adaptations in Hollywood vma eai

    5 Popular Comics to Film Adaptations in Hollywood

    Rubina Dilaik's parents stuck in Himachal Pradesh: Here's what happened next RBA

    Himachal Pradesh Floods: Rubina Dilaik's parents stuck near Shimla: Here's what happened next

    Is Jennifer Lopez Ben Afflecks marriage falling apart? Here's what we know ADC

    Is Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage falling apart? Here's what we know

    Meet Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed; check out her SEXY Instagram posts RBA

    Meet Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed; check out her SEXY Instagram posts

    Recent Stories

    Spiny Gourd 5 Health benefits from diabetes management to weight loss ATG EAI

    Spiny Gourd: 5 Health benefits from diabetes management to weight loss

    National French Fries Day: Know which brands are giving away free French fries MSW

    National French Fries Day: Know which brands are giving away free French fries

    Daily Horoscope for July 13 2023 aries gemini cancer taurus virgo leo libra capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 13, 2023: Difficult day for Leo; beneficial day for Libra, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for July 13 2023: Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    BREAKING Elon Musk announces formation of his new company xAI to 'understand reality' snt

    Elon Musk announces formation of his new company xAI to 'understand the universe'

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon