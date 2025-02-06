WWE wealth showdown: Cody Rhodes and CM Punk net worth compared

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's rivalries have often played a role in further making WWE as one of the most marketable sports entertainment in the world. 
 

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 9:25 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have been the legends of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)  over the last couple of decades. The two would often leave the fans electrified and excited with their intense battles and rivalries, and in-ring performances. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have been one of the greatest rivals in the history of WWE. Their rivalries have often played a role in further making WWE as one of the most marketable sports entertainment in the world. 

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have already earned their names in the WWE, but who has managed to make more money? Check it out.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cody Rhodes is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the realm of WWE. The 39-year-old is a 13-time World Champion, making him one of the most decorated wrestlers of his generation. As of 2025, Rhodes has an estimated net worth of $8 million. His success at the WWE played a pivotal role in helping him earn significant career income. His earnings came through the sales of the tickets, merchandise states, and lucrative WWE contracts. The legendary wrestler annually earns $500,000 at WWE. As per the report, Rhodes has also received $3 million through merchandise sales. 
 

article_image3

Image credit: Getty

Apart from earning through his WWE career, Cody Rhodes drives income through the brand endorsement deals and business ventures. Rhodes has tied up with several brands, including Fanatics, PRIME Hydration, Wheatley American Vodka, Real Sports Apparel, Figure Kingdom, and Migsmedia, which will help him earn $3 million annually. Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes are often known as power couple and they have a combined net worth of $15 million, making them one of the wealthiest couples in the wrestling industry. 
 

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ever since making his WWE debut in 2006, CM Punk aka Phillip Jack Brooks has become one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the brand. Punk is a three-time WWE World Champion. As per the reports, Phillip Jack Brooks has an estimated net worth of $15 million, thanks to his successful career at WWE. His career earnings include ticket sales, and merchandise. It has been reported that CM Punk has earned an estimated $2.2 million, excluding merchandise sales. His WWE contract will run till 2026. 
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

CM Punk’s endorsement deals and other business ventures have helped him drive more income. The 46-year-old has endorsement deals with Paradigm Talent Agency and Mindy's Bakery. CM Punk has invested in several properties in Chicago and Los Angeles. The most expensive house he owns is in Los Angeles, which is estimated to be around $4.4 million. Moreover, CM Punk has appeared in Hollywood movies, TV shows, wrestling drama series, and an animated film, which has further increased his net worth. 

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Comparing the net worth of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, the latter has surpassed the former’s earnings. Despite Cody Rhodes impressive earnings from WWE, especially the sales of merchandise, endorsement deals, and business ventures, CM Punk diversified investments, Hollywood appearances, and real estate holding have given him a financial edge. 
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya clarifies the reason behind their separation MEG

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya clarifies the reason behind their separation

National Jiju' Nick Jonas in Mumbai for Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's wedding [WATCH] ATG

'National Jiju' Nick Jonas in Mumbai for Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's wedding [WATCH]

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu vkp

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu

Parineeti Chopra shares cryptic post amid absence at cousin Siddharth's wedding; Read on NTI

Parineeti Chopra shares cryptic post amid absence at cousin Siddharth's wedding; Read on

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Where to watch Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan's action thriller ONLINE RBA

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Where to watch Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan's action thriller ONLINE

Recent Stories

7 Meaningful Gifts for Valentine's Day That Deepen Your Connection MEG

7 Meaningful Gifts for Valentine's Day That Deepen Your Connection

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return? Met office gives sharp temperature DROP, fog ALERT; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return? Met office gives sharp temperature DROP, fog ALERT; Check

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react vkp

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react

Roblox Stock Sinks Premarket As Q4 Bookings, Key User Metrics Trail Expectations: Retail Fumes Over Loss-Making Streak

Roblox Stock Sinks Premarket As Q4 Bookings, Key User Metrics Trail Expectations: Retail Fumes Over Loss-Making Streak

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Slides On Weak 2025 Outlook, Retail Steps In To Buy The Dip

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Slides On Weak 2025 Outlook, Retail Steps In To Buy The Dip

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon