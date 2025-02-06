WWE wealth showdown: Cody Rhodes and CM Punk net worth compared

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's rivalries have often played a role in further making WWE as one of the most marketable sports entertainment in the world.



Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have been the legends of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) over the last couple of decades. The two would often leave the fans electrified and excited with their intense battles and rivalries, and in-ring performances. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have been one of the greatest rivals in the history of WWE. Their rivalries have often played a role in further making WWE as one of the most marketable sports entertainment in the world. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have already earned their names in the WWE, but who has managed to make more money? Check it out.



Cody Rhodes is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the realm of WWE. The 39-year-old is a 13-time World Champion, making him one of the most decorated wrestlers of his generation. As of 2025, Rhodes has an estimated net worth of $8 million. His success at the WWE played a pivotal role in helping him earn significant career income. His earnings came through the sales of the tickets, merchandise states, and lucrative WWE contracts. The legendary wrestler annually earns $500,000 at WWE. As per the report, Rhodes has also received $3 million through merchandise sales.



Apart from earning through his WWE career, Cody Rhodes drives income through the brand endorsement deals and business ventures. Rhodes has tied up with several brands, including Fanatics, PRIME Hydration, Wheatley American Vodka, Real Sports Apparel, Figure Kingdom, and Migsmedia, which will help him earn $3 million annually. Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes are often known as power couple and they have a combined net worth of $15 million, making them one of the wealthiest couples in the wrestling industry.



Ever since making his WWE debut in 2006, CM Punk aka Phillip Jack Brooks has become one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the brand. Punk is a three-time WWE World Champion. As per the reports, Phillip Jack Brooks has an estimated net worth of $15 million, thanks to his successful career at WWE. His career earnings include ticket sales, and merchandise. It has been reported that CM Punk has earned an estimated $2.2 million, excluding merchandise sales. His WWE contract will run till 2026.



CM Punk’s endorsement deals and other business ventures have helped him drive more income. The 46-year-old has endorsement deals with Paradigm Talent Agency and Mindy's Bakery. CM Punk has invested in several properties in Chicago and Los Angeles. The most expensive house he owns is in Los Angeles, which is estimated to be around $4.4 million. Moreover, CM Punk has appeared in Hollywood movies, TV shows, wrestling drama series, and an animated film, which has further increased his net worth.

Comparing the net worth of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, the latter has surpassed the former’s earnings. Despite Cody Rhodes impressive earnings from WWE, especially the sales of merchandise, endorsement deals, and business ventures, CM Punk diversified investments, Hollywood appearances, and real estate holding have given him a financial edge.



