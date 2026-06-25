Veteran singer Alka Yagnik has sparked concern after a wheelchair video went viral online. Fans reacted emotionally, sending prayers as she continues to battle hearing loss and recover from health challenges.

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has sparked concern among fans after a video showing her being assisted in a wheelchair surfaced online. The clip went viral soon after she spoke openly about her ongoing health struggles while accepting the Padma Bhushan, leading to widespread reactions and prayers on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 60-year-old singer, who has been battling sensorineural hearing loss since 2024, recently received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 in New Delhi. Despite her condition, she attended the ceremony and later shared that she had been largely away from public life for the past two years, gradually “finding her way back” to normalcy.

Scroll to load tweet…

Video triggers emotional reactions online

After the wheelchair video circulated, fans flooded social media with emotional messages, expressing worry and support. Many wished her a speedy recovery and hoped to see her return to singing soon. Some users wrote heartfelt comments, calling her a “childhood voice” and praying for her good health, while others expressed sadness seeing her in a vulnerable state.

Alka Yagnik speaks about health journey

In an Instagram post shared on June 24, Alka Yagnik addressed her health challenges while also expressing gratitude for the honour. She acknowledged her time away from the spotlight and reflected on slowly rebuilding her confidence after her diagnosis.

Prominent singers including Shaan and Kumar Sanu also extended their support in the comments, praising her achievement and wishing her strength and recovery.