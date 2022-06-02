Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs

    As per the post shared on Sidhu Moose Wala’s Indiatgram profile, legal action will be taken against anyone who releases the late singer’s finished/unfinished song(s).

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, who was brutally murdered in the broad daylight on May 29, shook the entire nation. At least 30 rounds were fired at the 28-year-old singer in Punjab’s Mansa district. Days after his death, Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issued a warning to everyone refraining from releasing any of their son’s finished or unfinished songs.

    Taking to Instagram through Sidhu Moose Wala’s Instagram handle, a post was shared that read: “We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Please handover all the content to his father after Sidhu’s Bhog on June 8th.”

    “Also, if someone from his extended family or friends, contacts any of his music producers for his works, please do not share anything. His father is the only one who should get to decide everything.”

    ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala’s top 5 songs that made him the popular star

    Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader was brutally murdered as a result of inter-gang rivalry. Two unidentified men fired multiple rounds at Sidhu Moose Wala and two more men who were accompanying him. According to reports, the CCTV footage showed that Sidhu Moose Wala’s car was being tailed by two more cars.

    ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    A day before Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, the ruling-AAP government in Punjab, led by Bhagwant Singh Maan, had revoked the security provided to him and 400 more people.

    Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi took the responsibility for the brutal murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. His col-blooded murder left the entire country in a state of shock and dismay. Meanwhile, the police had registered a case against two unidentified men while the investigation is still underway. Sidhu Moose Wala delivered several hit songs including Tochan, Dollar and G-Wagon, among others.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
