Punjab govt to restore security of 424 VVIPs after Sidhu Moose Wala murder

The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which was hearing a lawsuit by former minister OP Soni, who is one of the 424 people whose protection was reduced.

The Punjab administration decided on Thursday to restore the security of all 424 protectees whose protection had been reduced. The news comes only days after famed Punjabi musician and Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in a brazen daylight murder. The Punjab government stated under sealed cover to the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the security of all 424 protectees will be restored on June 7.

The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which was hearing a lawsuit by former minister OP Soni, who is one of the 424 people whose protection was reduced.

Since the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab administration, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been chastised for reducing protection for VVIPs. In response to a high court question about why security cover was reduced, the Punjab government stated that it needed the security personnel for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, referring to the military offensive in June 1984 to eliminate terrorists who had dug in at the Golden Temple.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs

On Sunday, the singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government reduced his security protection. Moose Wala was hit by around 25 gunshots, and gunpowder was discovered on his body. The autopsy results of Sidhu Moose Wala indicated that the Punjabi musician was killed by two gunshots. During the tragic attack on Sidhu Moose Wala by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa region on Sunday, bullets allegedly penetrated his lungs and liver, causing massive bleeding.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police nabbed six persons in Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area on Monday in connection with Moose Wala's murder.

Also Read | 'Result in 2 days': Sidhu Moose Wala's murder triggers gang rivalry, revenge warning issued