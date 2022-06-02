Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab govt to restore security of 424 VVIPs after Sidhu Moose Wala murder

    The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which was hearing a lawsuit by former minister OP Soni, who is one of the 424 people whose protection was reduced.

    Punjab govt to restore security of 424 VVIPs after Sidhu Moose Wala murder gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    The Punjab administration decided on Thursday to restore the security of all 424 protectees whose protection had been reduced. The news comes only days after famed Punjabi musician and Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in a brazen daylight murder. The Punjab government stated under sealed cover to the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the security of all 424 protectees will be restored on June 7.

    The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which was hearing a lawsuit by former minister OP Soni, who is one of the 424 people whose protection was reduced.

    Since the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab administration, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been chastised for reducing protection for VVIPs. In response to a high court question about why security cover was reduced, the Punjab government stated that it needed the security personnel for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, referring to the military offensive in June 1984 to eliminate terrorists who had dug in at the Golden Temple.

    Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs

    On Sunday, the singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government reduced his security protection. Moose Wala was hit by around 25 gunshots, and gunpowder was discovered on his body. The autopsy results of Sidhu Moose Wala indicated that the Punjabi musician was killed by two gunshots. During the tragic attack on Sidhu Moose Wala by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa region on Sunday, bullets allegedly penetrated his lungs and liver, causing massive bleeding.

    Meanwhile, Punjab Police nabbed six persons in Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area on Monday in connection with Moose Wala's murder.

    Also Read | 'Result in 2 days': Sidhu Moose Wala's murder triggers gang rivalry, revenge warning issued

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion 8 years down forever to go for PM Narendra Modi snt

    Opinion: 8 years on, PM Modi continues to deliver what India needs

    DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Vistara airline for violating safety norms - adt

    DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Vistara airline for violating safety norms

    Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive isolates self ahead of ED questioning gcw

    Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive, isolates self ahead of ED questioning

    J K: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam district - adt

    J&K: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam district

    Arrest all of us reliable sources suggest Manish Sisodia will be next Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    'Arrest all of us, reliable sources suggest Manish Sisodia will be next': Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Stories

    Instagram introduces AMBER Alerts to help find missing children Know all about it gcw

    Instagram introduces AMBER Alerts to help find missing children; Know all about it

    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax free in UP announces CM Yogi Adityanath drb

    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax-free in UP, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

    Major movie review: Hit or Flop? Did Adivi Sesh give justice to Late Major UnniKrishnan's role? RBA

    Major movie review: Hit or Flop? Has Adivi Sesh done justice to 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan's story?

    Maharashtra class 12 results and CET equally important for admissions to vocational courses - adt

    Maharashtra: Class 12 results and CET equally important for admissions to vocational courses

    football Messi, Di Maria and Dybala cherish Argentina's 3-0 win over Italy in Finalissima 2022 snt

    Messi, Di Maria and Dybala cherish Argentina's win over Italy in Finalissima

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon