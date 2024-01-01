'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post

Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed a baby girl into their family for the second time.

It's good news for television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor as they have welcomed a baby girl into their family for the second time. Ruchikaa took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of her newborn with her older daughter. In the post, she also revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Kudrat.

The post

Sharing the post she wrote, "The next best thing to having a sister is ___ nothing actually. Nothing compares. Two peas in a pod. Anaya and Kudrat."

About Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh married Ruchikaa Kapoor in October 2020 and in September 2021, the couple welcomed a baby girl.

Professional front

Shaheer Sheikh is a well-known television personality and has appeared in several hit series, including 'Pavitra Rishta 2', 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke', 'Kya Mast Hai Life', 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', and was famously known for his role of Arjun in 'Mahabharat'. He was most recently seen in 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'.

Next, Shaheer will make his Bollywood debut in 'Do Patti' alongside Kriti Sanon. In October 2023, Shaheer confirmed the same to Pinkvilla and expressed his excitement for his fans to see him on the big screen.