'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic divies into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez's next movie 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story' has been released. It's interesting to note that JLo's highly awaited ninth studio album, 'This Is Me...Now', will also be released after ten years. The trailer for 'This Is Me... Now', which debuted on January 17, features Jennifer Lopez traveling on a journey of love, grief, and recovery. The fact that the 54-year-old's romantic connections in real life served as inspiration for the plot makes the movie much more compelling.

The trailer

The trailer begins with Jennifer Lopez riding a bike with a special someone. "I am aware of their criticism of me. regarding hopeless romantics. that we are helpless. I'm not weak, though. I've discovered this the hard way. Not every love story ends happily", JLo utters in the backdrop as she moves through the various phases of romance, from falling deeply in love to experiencing heartbreak to getting back up again. The movie promises to show viewers a never-before-seen side of the well-known singer and actress, drawing from her "heart, soul, and dreams."

Is Jennifer Lopez a sex addict?

Jennifer Lopez's friends were also seen saying that she is a "sex addict" at one point in the trailer. Subsequently, the singer is shown attending both individual and group therapy sessions, despite her strenuous denials of the allegations. She is portrayed as someone who dates different guys, yet her true identity is loneliness. Lopez acknowledges in a therapy session that she had problems falling asleep as a child. Lopez is quick to respond, "I don't even get me," underlining her complex life, to someone who claims that no one understands her.

'This Is Me...Now' will be available on Prime Video from February 16, 2024.