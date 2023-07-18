Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Trial': Kajol's steamy kissing scene goes viral; actress broke 29-year-old 'no kiss' rule for series

    Kajol sent netizens into a frenzy with her kissing scene in her recently released web series The Trial. The actress broke her no-kiss rule for the Ajay Devgn series. To be noted, the renowned Bollywood star broke her 29-year-old no-kiss rule for the series.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    Kajol has taken the internet by storm with her sizzling kissing scenes in her new web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha. In the show, Kajol and her co-stars Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta. The Trial revolves around a housewife, played by Kajol, who gets forced by the circumstances to take full responsibility for her family after her husband (Jisshu) gets jailed over a sex scandal. Ally plays the ex-lover of Kajol from college. The actress has broken her 29-year-old no-kiss rule for the series and her kissing scenes with both Ally and Jisshu went viral on social media taking the internet by storm.

    While Kajol is receiving rave reviews for The Trial, her kissing scenes with Jisshu and Ally have got leaked on the internet. A Twitter user shared a video of the kissing scenes featuring Kajol. Undoubtedly, the video went viral in no time, with netizens sharing mixed reactions. Interestingly, Kajol broke her 29-year-old "no-kiss" policy for the web series. If media reports get believed, then Kajol had done two on-screen kissing scenes in her career before this one. The first was in her debut film, Bekhudi, while the second was in Yeh Dillagi, released in 1994.

    Meanwhile, Kajol has also been in the news for allegedly questioning her dearest friend SRK's Pathaan box office collections. Speaking with Live Hindustan, The Trial star got asked to reveal a question that she would like to ask her close friend SRK. The actress jokingly said, "How much did Pathaan really make?" She followed it up with a laugh, but the video grabbed many eyeballs. The Trial is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, renowned bollywood star and husband of Kajol. Netizens are giving rave reviews for Kajol's performance in the series. Nonetheless, it is incredible to see Kajol return to the grid and develop into her role, particularly when she emerges as a woman who realizes her innate toughness and learns to keep one step ahead.

