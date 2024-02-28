Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun'

    Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's comeback film, will be released on Christmas 2024. The actor revealed the news during a recent interview. Sitaare Zameen Par stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead. 

    Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Aamir Khan hopes to once again dominate the Christmas box office in 2024. The actor, who frequently released films around Christmas, has stated that his comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will be released this year. This would be his first Christmas release in eight years. He last released a film on Christmas in 2016, with his blockbuster hit Dangal. Sitaare Zameen Par will also be his return flick. Aamir took a hiatus following Laal Singh Chaddha's failure.

    Aamir announced to TV9 during their conclave that Sitaare Zameen Par will be released around Christmas. “My next film as a lead actor, which has just begun filming, is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it on Christmas by the end of this year. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun,” he said.

    “But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts,” Aamir said, before added, “I am doing a few small roles.”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details

    Aamir’s confirmation about Sitaare Zameen Par’s filming comes a few weeks after Pinkvilla reported that Aamir has back-to-back shoot schedule starting this February. A source told the publication, “Aamir has been in the prep mode for Sitaare Zameen Par over the last few months and is all set to take the film on floors from February 2. He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast.”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar'

    “It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience,” the insider added.

    Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead. This marks Genelia and Aamir’s first film together.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks rkn

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar'

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more RBA

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction snt

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM vkp

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel osf

    Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: '234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai terms En Mann En Makkal Padayatra experience of a lifetime

    '234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai recalls En Mann En Makkal Padayatra (WATCH)

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks rkn

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon