'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun'

Aamir Khan hopes to once again dominate the Christmas box office in 2024. The actor, who frequently released films around Christmas, has stated that his comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will be released this year. This would be his first Christmas release in eight years. He last released a film on Christmas in 2016, with his blockbuster hit Dangal. Sitaare Zameen Par will also be his return flick. Aamir took a hiatus following Laal Singh Chaddha's failure.

Aamir announced to TV9 during their conclave that Sitaare Zameen Par will be released around Christmas. “My next film as a lead actor, which has just begun filming, is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it on Christmas by the end of this year. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun,” he said.

“But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts,” Aamir said, before added, “I am doing a few small roles.”

Aamir’s confirmation about Sitaare Zameen Par’s filming comes a few weeks after Pinkvilla reported that Aamir has back-to-back shoot schedule starting this February. A source told the publication, “Aamir has been in the prep mode for Sitaare Zameen Par over the last few months and is all set to take the film on floors from February 2. He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast.”

“It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience,” the insider added.

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead. This marks Genelia and Aamir’s first film together.