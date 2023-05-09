Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC's refusal to stay screening of film on May 15

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal put the matter before the bench for the early listing of the plea as it required the immediate attention of the apex court.
     

    'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC's refusal to stay screening of film on May 15 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to urgently list on May 15 an appeal against the Kerala High Court's refusal to stay the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' and cancel its CBFC.

    Also read: Kerala boat tragedy: State police constitutes special team; murder charge against vessel owner

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal put the matter before the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for the early listing of the plea as it required the immediate attention of the apex court.

    “This concerns the film ‘The Kerala Story’. The Kerala High Court had refused to pass an order of interim stay. There is some urgency in this matter,” Sibal submitted.  

    The Kerala High Court on May 5 refused to issue a stay order on the film. The film is fiction, not history, and the court noted that a society as secular as Kerala will accept the film for what it is. According to the court, screening the film won't upset Kerala's prevailing sense of communal unity. 

    A division bench comprising justices N Nagaresh and Sophy Thomas heard the pleas seeking a stay on the screening of 'The Kerala Story' in theatres.

    “Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives citizens the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?” the court observed while considering a batch of petitions seeking to cancel the film’s censor certificate.

    The court also said, “So many movies have already come out about such organizations. There have been references against Hindu monks and Christian priests in many films before. Did you see all this in the way of fiction? What is so special now? How does this movie create sectarianism and conflict in the society?”

    Earlier today, Yogi Adityanath-led government on Tuesday declare ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in the state.

    The Kerala Story trailer drew criticism for its assertion that 32,000  women in Kerala vanished before joining the terrorist organisation ISIS. In response to criticism, the filmmakers removed the character and changed the description of the film in the trailer to read, "The story of three women from Kerala."

    Also read: Minutes after tying the knot, bride calls off wedding in Kerala; Here's why
     

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Avika Gor to play Ishaa Saha's character in Telugu remake of Bengali web show Indu ADC

    Avika Gor to play Ishaa Saha's character in Telugu remake of Bengali web show Indu

    Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details vma

    Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details

    SRK video goes viral saying India is secular country, reminder during current The Kerala Story controversy MSW

    SRK video goes viral saying India is secular country, reminder during current The Kerala Story controversy

    Adipurush trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon for nuanced performance in historical period adventure film vma

    Adipurush trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon for nuanced performance in historical period adventure film

    Adipurush trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in compelling story of Lord Rama's folklore vma

    Adipurush trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in compelling story of Lord Rama's folklore

    Recent Stories

    Avika Gor to play Ishaa Saha's character in Telugu remake of Bengali web show Indu ADC

    Avika Gor to play Ishaa Saha's character in Telugu remake of Bengali web show Indu

    Kerala boat tragedy: State police constitutes special team; murder charge against vessel owner AJR

    Kerala boat tragedy: State police constitutes special team; murder charge against vessel owner

    Viral Video Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov arrested in Dangestan here is why gcw

    Viral Video: Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov arrested in Dangestan; here's why

    Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in white gorgeous backless gown RBA

    Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in white gorgeous backless gown

    Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details vma

    Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon