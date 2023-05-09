'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC's refusal to stay screening of film on May 15

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal put the matter before the bench for the early listing of the plea as it required the immediate attention of the apex court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to urgently list on May 15 an appeal against the Kerala High Court's refusal to stay the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' and cancel its CBFC.

“This concerns the film ‘The Kerala Story’. The Kerala High Court had refused to pass an order of interim stay. There is some urgency in this matter,” Sibal submitted.

The Kerala High Court on May 5 refused to issue a stay order on the film. The film is fiction, not history, and the court noted that a society as secular as Kerala will accept the film for what it is. According to the court, screening the film won't upset Kerala's prevailing sense of communal unity.

A division bench comprising justices N Nagaresh and Sophy Thomas heard the pleas seeking a stay on the screening of 'The Kerala Story' in theatres.

“Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives citizens the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?” the court observed while considering a batch of petitions seeking to cancel the film’s censor certificate.

The court also said, “So many movies have already come out about such organizations. There have been references against Hindu monks and Christian priests in many films before. Did you see all this in the way of fiction? What is so special now? How does this movie create sectarianism and conflict in the society?”

Earlier today, Yogi Adityanath-led government on Tuesday declare ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in the state.

The Kerala Story trailer drew criticism for its assertion that 32,000 women in Kerala vanished before joining the terrorist organisation ISIS. In response to criticism, the filmmakers removed the character and changed the description of the film in the trailer to read, "The story of three women from Kerala."

