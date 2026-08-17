The horror series 'It: Welcome to Derry' has been renewed for a second season. The prequel to the 'It' films will jump back in time to 1935 during the Great Depression, focusing on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang in Derry, Maine.

The horror series 'It: Welcome to Derry' has been renewed for Season 2, reported Variety. Originally premiered on October 26 last year, the series is based on Stephen King's 'It' novel and builds on the two-part 'It' film reboot from 2017 and 2019. The show serves as a prequel to the films.

The first season is mostly set in 1962 in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, and details earlier experiences the town's residents had with the evil shape-shifting clown, Pennywise.

About 'It: Welcome to Derry' Season 2

Season 2 goes back in time to 1935 and takes place during the Great Depression, reported Variety.

Per the logline, the story "centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror." The Bradley Gang Massacre is one of the interludes in King's original novel.

Behind the Scenes

The series was developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, all of whom worked on the new 'It' films. Brad Caleb Kane, who served as co-showrunner of Season 1 with Fuchs, is the sole showrunner of Season 2.

According to the outlet, casting has not yet been announced for Season 2, but the cast for Season 1 included Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso, with Bill Skarsgard reprising his role as Pennywise.

Andy Muschietti has directed multiple episodes of the first season. He and Barbara Muschietti executive produce through their Double Dream production company along with Kane, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Jamie Travis and Dhana Gilbert. It is produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television.