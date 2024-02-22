'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Karan Johar unveils character names of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have reunited following the success of their 'Dulhania' series with Alia Bhatt. This time, Varun and Shashank have paired up with Janhvi Kapoor and Dharma Productions is producing the love film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Shashank Khaitan's blockbuster films 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' starred Varun and Alia. However, it was announced that Alia would not be returning to the franchise, with Janhvi Kapoor filling her shoes in the third film. Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share the title announcement of the film and also revealed Varun and Janhvi's character names put to a catchy song called 'Ishq Manzoor'.

The announcement video

Professional front

Varun and Janhvi worked together on Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal'. Varun is currently working on a remake of 'Theri' with Atlee and will appear in 'Citadel India' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Janhvi is working on projects with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff. She also has 'Devara' with Jr. NTR in the works and the film will make her Telugu film debut.