    'Student of the Year 3': Shanaya Kapoor-starrer film to be a digital version? Karan Johar spill beans, READ

    Recently, Karan Johar revealed details about the upcoming film 'Student of the Year 3' and also stated who would direct it.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Karan Johar revealed details about his upcoming film 'Student of the Year 3' at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. He detailed his next work and stated that the film's sequel will be released on OTT, which will be directed by Reema Maya of Nocturnal Burger fame.

    What Karan Johar said

    Karan used Reema as an example while discussing cooperating with upcoming filmmakers and writers, noting, "Reema Maya will direct the digital version of 'Student of the Year'. But it will be her way, not mine, since if I enter Reema Maya's world, I will create more of an illusion, as her name implies. I only wanted it to be her voice. She created her series."

    About Reema

    Reema is an international award-winning writer-director and co-founder of the production company Catnip. She is an independent filmmaker recognized for her short films, which have premiered at numerous film festivals. Her short film Counterfeit Kunkoo was well acclaimed at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018.

    'Student of the Year 3' 

    Last year, it was revealed that Shanaya Kapoor would star in the third part of 'Student of the Year'. She was supposed to make her debut in Dharma Productions 'Bedhadak', with Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, however, the project appears to have been shelved. She was then slated to make her debut in the Malayalam film 'Vrushabha', starring Mohanlal, but it was also canceled.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
