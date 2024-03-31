Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed SEXY photos and video: Actress flaunts her curves in see-through white gown

    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Urfi Javed has established a niche for herself. Many people refer to her as the 'DIY Expert'. Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Check out her newest look here.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed always impresses everyone with her trendy choices. Whenever the diva posts a photo of herself on social media or publicly appears, her dress catches everyone's eye.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Sunday, the Bigg Boss OTT star came to Instagram and released a video in which she looked stunningly beautiful. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the video, Urfi Javed is seen posing in a white see-through gown with beautiful headgear made of peals.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She accessorised with heavy jewellery and went for glam makeup with a strong red lip tone. Urfi, without a doubt, seems the most attractive in the video.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed admirers raced to the comments section shortly after the video was posted, complimenting the actress on her style and wardrobe choices.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “You are good sending you so much love ❤️ all the way from Nigeria,” one of the fans wrote. “Creativity at its best,” another added.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Wow so hot,” a third comment read. Several others dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed has established a niche for herself. She is nicknamed the 'DIY Expert' for a reason. Her daring dress draws everyone's attention every time the paparazzi photograph her. Urfi previously discussed her sartorial choices, stating that people do not respect her and consequently choose not to work with her.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive HIT! Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life' enters Rs 50 crore club in just 4 days anr

    Massive HIT! Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life' enters Rs 50 crore club in just 4 days

    Who was Chance Perdomo? Gen V star dies at 27 in bike accident RBA

    Who was Chance Perdomo? Gen V star dies at 27 in bike accident

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani accuses actress of 'Stealing Money'; calls her 'CHEATER' RBA

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani accuses actress of 'Stealing Money'; calls her 'CHEATER'

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jet off to LA with daughter Malti Marie; see video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jet off to LA with daughter Malti Marie; see video

    Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office Prithviraj film earns Rs 7.75 crore RBA

    ‘Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life’ box office: Prithviraj's film earns Rs 7.75 crore

    Recent Stories

    Off duty IDF officer stabbed in Beersheba terror attack amid Gaza war; assailant shot dead (WATCH) snt

    Off-duty IDF officer stabbed in Beersheba terror attack amid Gaza war; assailant shot dead (WATCH)

    Country will burn if BJP wins 'match-fixed' Lok Sabha Elections': Rahul Gandhi at INDIA Bloc rally (WATCH) gcw

    'Country will burn if BJP wins 'match-fixed' Lok Sabha Elections': Rahul Gandhi at INDIA Bloc rally (WATCH)

    Goa to Manali: India's top 7 summer travel places you should visit gcw eai

    Goa to Manali: India's top 7 summer travel places you should visit

    IPL 2024: Huge blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad as injured Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of entire season osf

    IPL 2024: Huge blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad as injured Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of entire season

    sports Luis Enrique sparks speculation on Kylian Mbappe's transfer decision osf

    Luis Enrique sparks speculation on Kylian Mbappe's transfer decision

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon