Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Tiger star Salman Khan’s fees will SHOCK you; read details

    Bollywood star Salman Khan's fee for hosting Bigg Boss has steadily climbed over the years; here's how much the actor has made throughout the years.

    Bigg Boss 17 Tiger star Salman Khan fees will SHOCK you read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Salman Khan, the famous Bollywood actor, will host the upcoming 17th season of Bigg Boss. He has been a part of the programme for over 12 seasons, including hosting Bigg Boss OTT's second season. He has established himself as one of the top hosts in India.

    Everyone knows he is an essential component of the reality programme and that the viewers cannot fathom anybody else as a presenter. He has risen to become one of India's highest-paid television hosts. With only a few days until the 17th season launch, let's look at how his payments for hosting Bigg Boss have risen. 

    According to Bollywood Life, Salman has upped his pay for hosting the highly anticipated reality programme season after season. According to the article, he charged Rs 2.5 crore for each episode for seasons 4 through 6.

    He then demanded Rs 5 crore for season 7, Rs 5.5 crore for season 8, Rs 7-8 crore for season 9, Rs 8 crore for season 10, Rs 11 crore for season 11, Rs 12-14 crore for season 12, Rs 15.50 crore for season 13, Rs 25 crore for season 14, Rs 20 crore for season 15, and Rs 44 crores for season 16. 

    While his fees for the 17th season are still under wraps, if Khan's earrings from the show are added up, he has made a whopping Rs 1,000.50 crore just by hosting Bigg Boss. His overall earnings from hosting the reality programme are comparable to the box-office receipts of 2023's biggest-grossing films, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Jawan.

    According to multiple media estimates, the Sunny Deol-starrer grossed Rs 691.08 crore at the global box office. The spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham became the sixth Indian film to reach the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office, earning Rs 1,020 crore. Lastly, another SRK actioner that dominated the box office garnered Rs 1,120 crore globally. 

    In terms of the future reality programme, the producers are apparently aiming to throw notable celebrity couples and singles against one another. If rumours are to be believed, they will bring in 5 singles and 4 pair for the event. Until recently, numerous names have resurfaced on the internet, leaving fans eager to learn who will be taking part.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan matchRKK

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan match

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting rkn

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting

    Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL vma

    Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets priced at just Rs 25? vkp

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets to be priced at just Rs 25?

    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge RKK

    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge

    Recent Stories

    Capturing tragedy in Gaza: Video of trembling hand calling for help amid Israel-Hamas war haunts the world snt

    Capturing tragedy in Gaza: Video of trembling hand calling for help amid Israel-Hamas war haunts the world

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan matchRKK

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan match

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting rkn

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting

    Terrorism anywhere is against humanity PM Modi as Israel Hamas war rages on gcw

    Terrorism anywhere is against humanity: PM Modi as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    No Bra Day 2023: 7 benefits of going braless ATG EAI

    No Bra Day 2023: 7 benefits of going braless

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon