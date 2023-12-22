Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Salaar: Part 1– Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here

    'Salaar: Part 1– Ceasefire' will make its OTT debut eight weeks from now and its digital rights have been sold for Rs 162 crore. 

    'Salaar: Part1-Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Today, Prabhas-starrer Telugu action film 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' was released in theatres and its opening day saw excited fans line up outside cinema houses to view it. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is likely to have an opening day collection of around Rs 48 crore. As the film performs well at the box office, reports claiming an update on the film's OTT release are circulating. 

    Which OTT platform will 'Salaar' stream on?

    According to speculations, 'Salaar' will make its digital premiere on OTT behemoth Netflix. The film's makers have yet to disclose the OTT release date and have partnered with the online platform for all languages. According to reports, it will be available on the OTT platform in eight weeks. Furthermore, as far as the film's satellite partner is concerned, it will air on Star Maa on television.

    The record-making digital rights deal

    Previously, it was claimed that the film's OTT rights had been sold to the streaming site for a record-breaking sum. The rights were sold for a hefty Rs 162 crore by the producers. 'Salaar' has secured the highest-ever deal for a South Indian project with the development.

    Also Read: 'Maestro': Classical elegance to broadway brilliance, all you need to know about Leonard Bernstein

    About 'Salaar'

    'Salaar' is set in a fictional world and follows the friendship of two closest friends, Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Unexpected occurrences turn even the closest of friends into adversaries. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy in addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
