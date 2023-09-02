'Rocketry' star R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII - READ

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    R Madhavan has become the new President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Union Minister Anurag Thakur extended his wishes to the prolific actor. R Madhavan won the hearts of fans and audiences with his directorial debut venture 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' which won big at the 69th National Awards.

    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Prolific actor R Madhavan, whose film 'Rocketry', recently won a National Award, has been nominated as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Chairman of the governing council. R Madhavan is a big name in the South film industry and is known for his brilliant performances in movies like 3 Idiots, Saala Khadoos, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein.

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the same on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and extended his best wishes to the National Award-winning actor. "Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I am sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you (sic)," Thakur wrote.

    The actor took to social media and shared his feelings about getting nominated as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Madhavan wrote, "Thank you for the honour and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations (sic)."

    On August 24, after the historic success of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, R Madhavan's directorial debut, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', a biographical drama revolving around the life of former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan, won big at the 69th National Film Awards. The actor made the country proud as he bagged the Best Feature Film award.

    The film also explored S Nambi Narayanan and his days as a scientist after his education at Princeton University. R Madhavan will star in the upcoming movie 'Test,' directed by Sashikanth. This film is said to revolve around the world of cricket, with Madhavan in the lead role.

