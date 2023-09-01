Jawan: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu reject Nayanthara's role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in film?

If rumours are to be believed, Jawan was originally planned to star another well-known actress instead of Nayanthara. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who co-starred with Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is this actress. It is difficult to believe that any star would decline a role in a movie with such high expectations as Jawan, but Samantha Ruth Prabhu did. According to rumours, the Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress declined the invitation to appear in Jawan because she wanted to start a family with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya at the time. According to rumours, Samantha received a Jawan offer in 2019.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Here's how much FEE Nayanthara charged for Shah Rukh Khan's film

There is no official confirmation as to whether this in and of itself is the reason Samantha rejected Jawan or whether she was ever even given the opportunity to star in the movie. However, it is not that difficult to accept the rumour that Jawan was offered to the Oh Baby actress. Samantha and the movie's director, Atlee, get along well, and she has even appeared in two of his movies. Both of those films ended up being enormously successful in terms of sales. The actress costarred with Thalapathy Vijay in Theri, Atlee's follow-up movie, in 2016. The group reunited shortly after for the even bigger movie Mersal. Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha were the other two of Vijay's three female leads in the movie.

Kushi, a romantic comedy starring Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, was released on September 1. Shiva Nirvana's film is highly anticipated, especially for its star actors Vijay and Samantha. Jawan will be released in theatres six days after Kushi, and both films should have strong box office performance.

ALSO READ: Kushi LEAKED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites