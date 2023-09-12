Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'RDX'Box Office Collection: Shane Nigam starrer movie dethrone Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam

    Shane Nigam starrer movie 'RDX' surpassed Rs 50 crore in box office collection on Sunday( September 10). RDX, featuring the talented trio of Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav, hit theatres on August 25

    RDX, featuring the talented trio of Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav, hit theatres on August 25.The film received rave reviews during the Onam season.

    The film, which collected Rs 50 crores from the box office in nine days, brought more audiences to theatres on Sunday( September 10). According to the reports, the film has collected around Rs 2 crores from Kerala this month. It is believed that the film, which has earned more than Rs 45 crores from Kerala alone in 17 days, will soon surpass the Rs 50 crore club from Kerala alone.

    Meanwhile, box office trackers also informed that the film has collected Rs 75 crores from the global box office so far.

    At the same time, RDX has reached the fourth position in Kerala's highest collection list of Malayalam films of all time. RDX has recently surpassed Drishyam and Bheeshma Parvam in the list. '2018' tops the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time in Kerala followed by Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

    'RDX' is directed by Nahas Hidayath, a novice director. Sophia Paul, producer of Minnal Murali and Bangalore Days, has produced RDX under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The music is composed by SAM CS, who also was the music director of Kaithi and Vikram Vedha

