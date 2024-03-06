Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post

    On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the team of 'RC 16' shared that the actress will play the lead in Ram Charan's upcoming film.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year older today and we all know the actress has gone a long way in show business, with numerous content-driven and commercial successes to her name. While the actress has also steeped into the South industry with Jr. NTR's 'Devara', Ram Charan's next flick announced today that Janhvi has signed on for her second Telugu film and will have a crucial part in the currently untitled film, 'RC 16'.

    Movie announcement post

    About 'RC 16'

    The film will be directed by Sana Buchhi Babu, who rose to prominence with the Telugu film 'Uppena'. AR Rahman, an Oscar-winning composer, will score the highly anticipated film. According to reports, the producers considered various candidates for the film's lead opposite Ram Charan before settling on Janhvi Kapoor.  It is believed that Ram Charan will play a double role in the film, while Janhvi Kapoor will represent the lady love of one of them. Mrunalini Thakur, best known for her role in 'Sita Ramam' will also appear in the film alongside another 'RRR' star. Officially, the makers have yet to reveal all of the characters.

