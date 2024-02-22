Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Raayan' first look out: Dhanush reveals SJ Suryah's character from his directional film

    Dhanush unveils SJ Suryah's first look from 'Raayan,' expressing excitement over directing the actor. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan denies involvement in the script and clarifies his role as an actor.

    'Raayan' first look out: Dhanush reveals SJ Suryah's character from his directional film NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Dhanush took to social media to share an exciting update about his upcoming directorial venture, 'Raayan', revealing SJ Suryah's first look at the film. The monochrome image portrays Suryah holding a glass, exuding a pensive aura, as Dhanush expresses his delight in directing the veteran actor.

    Dhanush's social media

    In his tweet, Dhanush wrote, "#Raayan Had great fun directing you @iam_SJSuryah sir (hug emoji)." Suryah reciprocated the appreciation, acknowledging the bliss of acting under Dhanush's direction. He responded, "Sirrrrrr it’s a bliss acting in Ur direction @dhanushkraja sirrrrrr thx for the opportunity," emphasizing the raw and rustic yet emotionally compelling nature of the film.

    Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen'

    Selvaraghav's involvement in 'Raayan'

    Addressing recent rumors, Dhanush's brother, Selvaraghavan, took to social media to clarify his involvement in the project. Contrary to speculations, Selvaraghavan stated that he had no role in scripting 'Raayan'. He affirmed, "I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with ‘RAAYAN‘s script or scripting process," emphasizing Dhanush's vision and dedication to the project. Selvaraghavan expressed pride in his brother's milestone project and eagerly anticipated its release.

    About 'Raayan'

    'Raayan'  touted as Dhanush's 50th film, promises an intriguing narrative, evident from its first look poster shared on February 19. The poster features Dhanush, alongside Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram, standing before a food truck, adorned in bloodied aprons and wielding sharp tools. Sun Pictures announced the film's release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman. Actress Aparna Balamurali also joins the ensemble cast.

    As anticipation builds for 'Raayan'  fans eagerly await Dhanush's directorial prowess and the ensemble's performance on the big screen. With its raw yet emotionally resonant storytelling, the film aims to captivate audiences across languages and regions, promising a cinematic treat for all.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen'

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check rkn

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags' RKK

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags'

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: First photos of dreamy Goa wedding are out; celebs wish newly wed ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: First photos of dreamy Goa wedding are out; celebs wish newly wed

    Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys flat worth Rs 5.38 crore in posh Mumbai locality: Report avv

    Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys flat worth Rs 5.38 crore in posh Mumbai locality: Report

    Recent Stories

    After Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta joins neural tech race; developing device to read brain signals snt

    After Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta joins neural tech race; developing device to read brain signals

    Kerala: Police failed to take action against man who flashed nudity, says woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Police failed to take action against man who flashed nudity, says woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram

    Cricket Surat Police to investigate IPL star Abhishek Sharma in connection with model Tania Singh's suicide case osf

    Surat Police to investigate IPL star Abhishek Sharma in connection with model Tania Singh's suicide case

    Excise policy case: ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal snt

    Excise policy case: ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Kerala: Husband remanded for death of wife, newborn during delivery at home in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Husband remanded for death of wife, newborn during delivery at home in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon