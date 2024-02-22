Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen'

    On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram to share a series of photos capturing her ideal bright morning.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stated that she had returned to work following a fight with myositis. The actress also established a health podcast to discuss her experience with the disease. The 'Kushi' actress, who is highly active on social media, recently shared photos of her morning ritual while demonstrating her fitness levels. 

    The post

    Samantha came to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a series of photos capturing her ideal bright morning. The first picture shows her working out in the veranda of her current residence. The actress has not revealed her location, but she is surrounded by lovely green surroundings. She also posted photos of the countryside around her, including birds and animals. Fans were most impressed by the details of her body proportions. Despite her illness, Samantha has been her fittest self, as evidenced by the breakdown of her body ratios.

    Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags'

    Samantha's weight

    Samantha, who weighs 50 kilograms at the age of 36, showed a slip confirming her metabolic age of 23. The metabolic age is an indicator of your body's functional age. It considers characteristics such as muscle mass, body fat percentage, and BMR to assess how effectively your body burns calories and maintains good health. 

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check rkn

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags' RKK

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags'

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: First photos of dreamy Goa wedding are out; celebs wish newly wed ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: First photos of dreamy Goa wedding are out; celebs wish newly wed

    Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys flat worth Rs 5.38 crore in posh Mumbai locality: Report avv

    Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys flat worth Rs 5.38 crore in posh Mumbai locality: Report

    'Brahmayukam 2' in making? Director Rahul Sadasivan spills beans NIR

    'Brahmayukam 2' in making? Director Rahul Sadasivan spills beans

    Recent Stories

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check rkn

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League quarters with stellar performance osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to AFC Champions League quarters with stellar performance

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's snt

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats

    CBI conducts raid on Ex governor of J&K Satyapal Malik's premises in Hydropower corruption case

    BREAKING: CBI raids premises linked to former Governor of J&K Satya Pal Malik in Hydropower corruption case

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon