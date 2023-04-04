Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PR clean up...': Reddit fans give mixed reactions on Gigi Hadid deleting story defending Varun Dhawan

    As Gigi Hadid removed her Instagram Stories defending Varun Dhawan for lifting her in his arms and kissing her, Reddit users talked about the PR cleanup and much more in their mixed reactions on the entire issue. Read details here.

     

     

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    American fashion icon and supermodel Gigi Hadid was one of the guests at the NMACC gala held in Mumbai this weekend. During an event, Varun Dhawan called Gigi Hadid on stage, he twirled her around, picked her in his arms, and also planted a kiss on her cheek. 

    But after being slammed for doing the same, Varun called it a planned gimmick and gave clarification on Twitter. Gigi defended him by sharing that she got to fulfill her Bollywood dreams. But then, Gigi deleted that particular Instagram story hours before it could automatically disappear from her Instagram.

    It has not gone down well with some ardent fans and cinema lovers, who shared their views on Reddit. Most fans have elicited mixed reactions to the entire incident wherein many have called it PR cleanup to save Varun Dhawan's image and the stakes involved at the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

    Gigi Hadid takes the story down
    by u/cockybomber in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Here are the VIRAL comments by fans, who have given mixed views on the entire scenario.

    "You are right. Coz, Varun shared on Twitter at around 11 am IST. Gigi posted only after that the Making my Bollywood dreams come true IG story. The story should ideally still be there. I knew it was a PR clean up. I mean, why would she follow VD & not Srk? She has literally posted only Ash & Srk on her main post. There is tea, but their (Ambani) PR will sanitise it," a fan said. "My guess: 22 hours had past, and the social media discourse on it had blown over. Varun got portrayed as this person who gave her a BW experience. He also claimed that this was pre-planned on his Twitter. Most people incl on this sub have believed it….& then she quietly deleted it. She did not want VD getting the social media engagement/followers/publicity, from her huge platform, for an act she was possibly, quite uncomfortable about," another fan shared. "I think she likely felt uncomfortable. But, like all women, she got gaslighted quite a bit and made to think it was not such a big deal at first. Then she thought more about it and deleted the story. I do, think it was Varun who reached out to her or her PR persons and because she didn't want to make a fuss since a foreign country is involved here and wanted to seem respectful to her hosts, she put that story up," a fan noted.

