Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Disrespectful': Fans slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking and kissing her forcefully

    A video of Varun Dhawan forcefully picking Gigi Hadid in his arms has gone viral on Instagram. Fans have slammed him for making her 'uncomfortable' as he also kissed her.

    'Disrespectful': Netizens slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking her up forcefully vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    We saw the biggest line-up of Hollywood and Bollywood stars at the much-awaited launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala, a mix of tone, stars, glam, and oomph.

    While fans loved the avant-garde, Indian, ethnic, and trendsetting looks of their favorite celebs at the Gala event, a recently uploaded video is going totally viral on social media and also managed to shake the internet. In the video, we can see how Bhediya star Varun Dhawan catches the globally prominent fashion icon and model Gigi Hadid unawares as he picks her up in his arms and kisses her cheek. 

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla amplifies hotness in SEXY red bikini; SEE sizzling pictures

    A renowned bollywood paparazzi account uploaded the video on his official Instagram handle a few hours back. In the video, it is visible how Varun Dhawan suddenly picked up Gigi Hadid in his arms, which shocked the wits out of her. Varun also kissed her cheeks as well.

    In the video, Gigi Hadid was so uncomfortable, which is evident on her face. After that, she ran away from the stage, irking fans who bashed Varun for making her feel so uneasy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

    "She felt really uncomfortable," a fan said. "Totally uncalled for. She was not comfortable," a user added. "Varun Dhawan is very much touchy with women. Even Karan Johar admitted in his show that Varun is a player. Such a flirt," a fan shares. "What's this harassment. What if someone does the same to his wife," a fan noted. "Ohh god Atleast ask her if you want to lift her, it might be so embarrassing for her," a fan mocked Varun. "What's wrong with varun. It is disgusting and inappropriate on so many levels," a user shared.

    ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch

    Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth RBA

    Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth

    Hindi cinema lacks values and ethics' claims Kajal Aggarwal; here's what she said about South film industry RBA

    'Hindi cinema lacks values and ethics' claims Kajal Aggarwal; also know what she said about South industry

    Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and her plans with prize money RBA

    Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and his plans with prize money

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi" RBA

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi"

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping scroll through social media reveals survey gcw

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping, scroll through social media, reveals survey

    IPL 2023: RCB vs MI preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to sustain contemporary superiority over Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to sustain contemporary superiority over Mumbai Indians

    Summer health tip: Know 4 benefits of drinking water from clay pots RBA

    Summer health tip: Know 4 benefits of drinking water from clay pots

    What the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections RBA

    What's the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections

    Daily Horoscope for April 2 2023 Leo Cancer Virgo Scorpio Aquarius Pisces Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 2, 2023: Beneficial day for Cancer; be careful Virgo, Pisces

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon