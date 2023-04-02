'Disrespectful': Fans slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking and kissing her forcefully

A video of Varun Dhawan forcefully picking Gigi Hadid in his arms has gone viral on Instagram. Fans have slammed him for making her 'uncomfortable' as he also kissed her.

We saw the biggest line-up of Hollywood and Bollywood stars at the much-awaited launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala, a mix of tone, stars, glam, and oomph.

While fans loved the avant-garde, Indian, ethnic, and trendsetting looks of their favorite celebs at the Gala event, a recently uploaded video is going totally viral on social media and also managed to shake the internet. In the video, we can see how Bhediya star Varun Dhawan catches the globally prominent fashion icon and model Gigi Hadid unawares as he picks her up in his arms and kisses her cheek.

A renowned bollywood paparazzi account uploaded the video on his official Instagram handle a few hours back. In the video, it is visible how Varun Dhawan suddenly picked up Gigi Hadid in his arms, which shocked the wits out of her. Varun also kissed her cheeks as well.

In the video, Gigi Hadid was so uncomfortable, which is evident on her face. After that, she ran away from the stage, irking fans who bashed Varun for making her feel so uneasy.

"She felt really uncomfortable," a fan said. "Totally uncalled for. She was not comfortable," a user added. "Varun Dhawan is very much touchy with women. Even Karan Johar admitted in his show that Varun is a player. Such a flirt," a fan shares. "What's this harassment. What if someone does the same to his wife," a fan noted. "Ohh god Atleast ask her if you want to lift her, it might be so embarrassing for her," a fan mocked Varun. "What's wrong with varun. It is disgusting and inappropriate on so many levels," a user shared.

