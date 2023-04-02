Varun Dhawan breaks his silence on being trolled for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid; says it was 'planned'

A video of Varun Dhawan forcefully picking Gigi Hadid in his arms has gone viral on Instagram. Fans have slammed him for making her 'uncomfortable' as he also kissed her. Now, the Bhediya star finally broke his silence on the entire feud and controversy through his Tweet.

We saw a line-up of Hollywood and Bollywood stars at the much-awaited launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala, a mix of tone, stars, glam, and oomph.

While fans loved the avant-garde, Indian, ethnic, and trendsetting looks of their favorite celebs at the Gala event, a recently uploaded video is going viral on social media and also managed to shake the internet. In the video, we can see how Bhediya star Varun Dhawan catches the globally prominent fashion icon and model Gigi Hadid unawares as he picks her up in his arms and kisses her cheek.

ALSO READ: 'Disrespectful': Fans slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking and kissing her forcefully

In the video, it is visible how Varun Dhawan suddenly picked up Gigi Hadid in his arms, which shocked the wits out of her. Varun also kissed her cheeks as well. In the video, Gigi Hadid was so uncomfortable, which is evident on her face. After that, she ran away from the stage, irking fans who bashed Varun for making her feel so uneasy.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Bhediya star finally tried to give a scathing reply to netizens who roasted him brutally for forcefully picking her up and kissing her cheeks. Varun Dhawan's tweet read, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So let me burst your bubble and tell you. It was planned for her to be on stage, so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning."

Fans have slammed him in comments for deliberately kissing Gigi Hadid's cheeks on the stage at the NMACC celebrations event. "Her coming on stage is not an issue. You, kissing her is. If that was planned, then it is fine. If unplanned, without consent, that's problematic. Hope you clear more air," a user said. "Planned to be on stage, but not planned to be lifted in an uncomfortable attire and innappropiate way, I guess? That looked pathetic, sorry. What culture are you representing to the foreigners?," a fan slammed Varun. "Being on stage isn't equivalent to picking her up. By her expression, one could clearly tell she wasn't expecting it. Stop being so embarrassing all the time," a fan said.

ALSO READ: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sadhguru ramp up style game at event